No New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Hawke’s Bay

The Ministry of Health today reported no new COVID-19 cases in Hawke’s Bay. The total for the region remains at 42 with 26 of those people now fully recovered.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the District Health Board and Health Hawke’s Bay (PHO) had agreed an additional testing plan, which would focus on three areas:

Dr Jones said a number of staff were actively working on this so by the end of Level 3 the district health board could be confident they had detected all the cases of COVID-19 in Hawke’s Bay.

“We continue to urge anyone with symptoms, even very mild symptoms such as a runny nose or sore throat to call either their GP or Healthline so they can be assessed for referral to a CBAC.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

Feeling unwell? Call your GP or Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453 to be assessed for referral to a Community-Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) for testing.

© Scoop Media

