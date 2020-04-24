New Zealand Fish And Game Council Announces New Chairperson

The New Zealand Fish and Game Council has appointed Paul Shortis as chairperson today.

Paul Shortis has been involved in freshwater fishing for over 50 years but also brings to the chair his knowledge and broad experience in senior management, with an MBA from Massey University.

Mr Shortis says given the forecast economic headwinds the country is heading into, his business experience will help ensure Fish & Game moves through a challenging period with renewed stability and surety.

"I have long supported the pivotal role Fish & Game plays in maintaining a clean, natural environment to ensure sustainable stocks of both fish and game birds and the consequent spinoff that has for many other species," he says.

"I am honoured to have been appointed to such an important and high-profile position. I thank my fellow councillors for their vote of support and look forward to working with them and the regional Fish & Game councils."

Mr Shortis thanked outgoing chairperson Lindsay Lyons for his service to Fish & Game and the New Zealand Council.

© Scoop Media

