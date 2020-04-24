Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rebuilding A Resilient Tairāwhiti

Friday, 24 April 2020, 6:43 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

He anga whakamua – as the nation prepares to move down to COVID-19 Alert Level 3, planning to rebuild our resilient region is well underway through the Tairāwhiti Regional Recovery Plan.

Tairāwhiti Rau Tipu Rau Ora , the Regional Recovery Governance Group consisting of Council’s Mayor, Iwi Chairs, Hauora Tairāwhiti Chair, Trust Tairāwhiti Chair and the Chair of the Eastland Group met today to discuss the issues, challenges and opportunities ahead for our communities.

Co Chair Mayor Rehette Stoltz believes we’re in a steady position to build Tairāwhiti back up again “Our regional economy here in Te Tairāwhiti has some good bones to help us bounce back” she said.

Co Chair Selwyn Parata says he is pleased that Tairāwhiti Rau Tipu, Rau Ora is building on existing governance and operational infrastructure, such as the TEAP and Manaaki Tairāwhiti rather that building something new. “This would have been a distraction when we need to apply our energy and focus to getting things done”. He is also keen on a Tairāwhiti-led response and recovery plan rather than one that is led out of Wellington. Tairāwhiti communities have already demonstrated their resilience through the lockdown and this needs to continue into the recovery and beyond,” says Mr Parata.

The Tairāwhiti Economic Action Plan (TEAP) was refreshed at the end of 2019 and Council signed off on the Tairāwhiti 2050 Spatial Plan earlier this year.

Trust Tairāwhiti Chief Executive Gavin Murphy sees the benefits of bolstering support for local enterprise. “We are set up to support our businesses and community groups and we recognise we need a huge emphasis on communicating with and supporting those who are doing it tough.”

Our regional social sector forum, Manaaki Tairāwhiti, will bring our agencies and providers together to help local whānau through the coming months says Manaaki co-chair Herewini Te Koha, “We’ll need to be smart, practical and collaborative, and I’m sure we will.”

“Council through its Civil Defence responsibilities has traditionally lead the recovery planning but COVID-19 is something none of us have ever experienced before. This requires a shift from our traditional recovery model to one where we put our respective hats to the side while we work in true partnership for our region” says Council’s Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann.

“The Tairāwhiti Regional Recovery Plan will assess and create actions to address the immediate, short and long term needs of our communities, iwi and businesses”.

In addition to the planning work, there are already a lot of initiatives supporting businesses and our community.

Trust Tairāwhiti have surveyed and spoken with over 350 businesses and community groups since Level 4 commenced. Businesses identify a reduction in customers, short term cash flow and staff wellbeing as the biggest areas of concern and would like support with financial planning, business continuity and strategy. Community groups identified financial support, along with whānau and social support, as the biggest requirements.

The Trust is supporting businesses with a series of Regional Business Partners virtual sessions covering HR, cashflow, leadership during crisis, and getting employees back to work. Sessions over the next week will include restructuring and managing the move to Alert Level 3. The “Let’s Shop Tairāwhiti!” Facebook page has received a lot of interest and over 120 businesses have already registered.

Community organisations continue to do amazing work and we have supported initiatives, such as Te Aroha Kanarahi Trust for Go-to-Bags for the region’s most vulnerable, Gizzy Kai Rescue for food distribution and Tauawhi Men’s Centre, to support their phone support service.

“Community feedback gave us really good information and the Trust felt we were in a position to support these projects immediately, while sharing our knowledge and resources with other local leaders to consider in shaping the Tairāwhiti Regional Recovery Plan” said Murphy.

In addition to the planning work, local businesses are already tapping into the suite of government recovery initiatives that have been rolled out, including the wage subsidy, while local social and health sector groups have demonstrated an agility, that is critical in times of rapid change and uncertainty.

Ms Thatcher Swann believes an the integrated approach will ensure our communities realise the Tairāwhiti Regional Recovery Plan goals.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 