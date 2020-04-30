Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rental Payments Are The Top Financial Concern For Kiwis

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 8:00 am
Press Release: Finder

Millions of Kiwis are anxious about their household finances according to new research by Finder, a global comparison site recently launched in New Zealand.

Finder surveyed 2,210 New Zealanders to find out which bills cause them the most stress. Rental payments took out the top spot, with 27% of Kiwis listing this as their biggest financial bugbear.

Consumer Price Index data shows that rental costs increased by 3.7% between March 2019 and March 2020.

Next on the list was the cost of groceries, with 26% of Kiwis feeling the sting from the supermarket. Household energy bills (21%) and petrol costs (20%) rounded out the top four causes of money stress.

Kevin McHugh, Finder’s publisher in New Zealand, said that a high cost of living means many Kiwis struggle to build sufficient savings.

“For many Kiwis, their expenses are equal to or greater than their income, causing a significant amount of money stress.

“Thanks to COVID-19, salaries have become increasingly volatile which makes it hard for households to plan for bills and budget.

“The good news is that petrol prices are falling to historic lows overseas. This should come as a welcome relief for drivers once we’re allowed to get out on the roads again,” McHugh said.

When it comes to the generations, energy costs are most acutely felt by Baby Boomers: 26% are most concerned about the cost of their power bills, compared to 11% of Generation Z.

Nearly one third of women (32%) said their grocery bill was their number one financial concern, compared to just one in five (20%) men.

McHugh said the fear of not having enough money can be paralysing and prevent people from taking action to improve their situation.

“One of the most important first steps is to compare your banking products to make sure you are getting the best deal - and it’s often worth the effort.

“As the fallout of coronavirus sets in and many lose their jobs, this is the time to review all of your products and bills, and save where you can.

“If the stress gets to be too much where you can’t make your payments, contact your lender or energy provider and let them know you're in trouble as soon as possible,” he said.

Which bills cause the most financial stress?
Rent27%
Groceries26%
Energy21%
Petrol20%
Credit card17%
Mortgage17%
None of the above15%
Other8%
Personal loan8%
Internet8%

Source: Finder, New Zealand survey

Tips for managing your finances during the outbreak

Build your emergency fund.

Chances are you're spending less than usual during this time. If possible, you should channel any extra funds towards your rainy day account to grow your savings.

Get your debts under control.

If you get hit with financial stress because of the coronavirus, then your existing debts will only make it harder to stay in control. Extra money you’ve saved can go towards paying off your debts. Just be sure to prioritise urgent, high-interest debt over lower interest debt.

Find ways to make extra income.

A side hustle can help to give your cash flow a boost. Sell unused items, drive or deliver food, take on freelance jobs online

Get financial hardship support if you need it.

Banks, lenders and other financial providers are offering hardship assistance schemes and may be able to help you negotiate reduced repayments or a temporary deferral.

Gordon Campbell: On Living At Level Three With Residual Anxiety

Two weeks. That’s roughly the length of time the government has given itself between moving to Level Three, and making a decision on May 11 about how the virus has reacted, with a view then to a wider re-opening. No doubt, the political and economic pressures driving the return to something that looks more like normality are immense. But hmmm… Basically, Level Three is an experiment being run against the clock, and we’re the guinea pigs whose vital responses are going to be checked by the people in the white coats with the clipboards... More>>

 

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

Winston Peters: Over A Thousand Workers Getting Infrastructure Back On Track

Over a thousand road and rail workers are back to work today to help kick-start the post-lockdown economy and get New Zealand moving, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced today. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

