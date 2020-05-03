Name Release - Palmerston North Crash
Sunday, 3 May 2020, 8:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the motorcyclist who
died as a result of a collision at the intersection of
Napier Road and Upper Main Street in Palmerston North on
Friday 1 May.
He was Ezra John Wilson, 21, of
Palmerston North.
Our sympathies are with his family
and friends at this time.
An investigation is ongoing
to establish the circumstances of the collision.
His
death has been referred to the
Coroner.
