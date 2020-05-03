Name Release - Palmerston North Crash

Police can now release the name of the motorcyclist who died as a result of a collision at the intersection of Napier Road and Upper Main Street in Palmerston North on Friday 1 May.

He was Ezra John Wilson, 21, of Palmerston North.

Our sympathies are with his family and friends at this time.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

