Petra Bagust & Pio Terei Virtually Connect Whānau Around NZ, To Fundraise For Vulnerable Families

This Saturday night, New Zealand’s much-loved media personalities, Petra Bagust and Pio Terei, are connecting whānau all over the country this weekend, with the virtual “Whānau Fun Night 2”, the second large-scale family event to be hosted by Parenting Place in lock-down.

This is an opportunity for up to 2000 New Zealand families to join together for a night of hilarious fun, playing against hundreds of other New Zealand families to take out the top spot and claim quiz master status (things may get heated as competitive families take on the challenge!). There are questions to get the whole family involved and, by attending, participants raise money to support vulnerable families around the country, with a $10 ticket donation.

Following the success of the first Whānau Fun Night held in April, this event will be bigger and better, and a not-to-missed lock-down social event.

Host Petra Bagust says, “If laughter is good medicine, then Parenting Place Whānau Fun Night is like an injection of high dose vitamin C! It was a blast hosting the first quiz night for New Zealand families battling it out in their homes, the perfect excuse to come together and laugh and learn. The competition was tight, topics hilarious and Pio and I loved letting our hair down virtually - thank goodness that man can play guitar and sing! I loved it and am looking forward to doing this again on Saturday Night!”.

Parenting Place extend an invitation for you to join us at 6pm on Saturday 9th May along with thousands of New Zealanders and hosts, Pio Terei and Petra Bagust facilitating online quiz questions to suit all ages so everyone in the whānau can take part. There are prizes for the winning family thanks to Hasbro, live entertainment and loads of laughs! Anyone in New Zealand can take part, with a suggested donation of $10 to attend this fun, feel-good evening. The fundraiser will raise much-needed funds to help vulnerable families who need extra support, offered through Parenting Place in local communities around Aotearoa.

Kylie Shirtliff, Fundraising Manager, says, “Our last event was a huge success with over 300 families taking part!. It’s been overwhelming to see the number of families get behind our drive to support more New Zealand families during Level 4 and 3 and beyond. We have a dream to see all New Zealand whānau thrive, and when families and individuals partner with us to achieve this – that’s exactly the kind of community change we believe in.”

Details:

Whānau Fun Night 2 – Online quiz and entertainment

www.parentingplace.nz/whanau-fun-night

When: 6pm, Saturday 9th May

How does it work? Families sign-up here and will be sent an event link and access code on the night

Who is invited: Everyone is welcome to take part!

Cost: Ticket cost is a suggested donation of $10. Families can also choose to make an additional tax-deductible donation to Parenting Place by visiting parentingplace.nz/support-us

To learn more about Parenting Place, visit www.parentingplace.nz

About Parenting Place:

Parenting Place is the charity with a heart for New Zealand families

Parenting Place believes that healthy, loving families can transform society. Everything we do is designed to support New Zealand families to thrive. From the first 2000 days of every baby’s life through to New Zealand’s most vulnerable families we’re here to support and encourage all parents on their journey to deeper relationships.

Check out our Covid-19 lockdown hub for daily articles with insight and support for parents.

