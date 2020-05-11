Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mt Albert Sludge Pipeline Repair A Step Closer To Completion

Monday, 11 May 2020, 6:41 pm
Press Release: Wellington Water

Wellington Water has this weekend installed a high-strength liner through the first of two 1.8km sludge pipelines beneath Mt Albert.

The unique operation took just over nine hours of continuous work led by the Germany-based team that manufactured the high-tech liner, and were given special permission by the Government to enter the country.

It followed weeks of preparation by New Zealand based crews to excavate the pipe at each end of the tunnel and ensure the liner could be drawn through smoothly. A four-tonne capacity winch, normally used for drawing power cables between pylons, was set up at one end, while at the other, the liner was fed through a temporary pipe across a busy road from a tennis court.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster, who visited the worksite earlier today, says it is encouraging to see this progress on a very challenging repair to a critical piece of Wellington’s wastewater infrastructure.

“Getting the liner through smoothly is a testament to all the hard work done, some of it in pretty miserable conditions by Wellington Water’s New Zealand-based teams. It’s clear everyone involved amongst all the different teams is totally focused on getting this repair done as quickly as possible.

“I understand this is one of the longest applications of this type of pipe lining operation, so I’m very pleased to see the team successfully complete this important first stage of the repair.”

Wellington Water’s Manager, Major Projects, Stephen Wright, says that while it’s good to have reached this milestone in the project, there is a lot of further work to do.

“Once we’ve connected the liner to the existing pipeline, we will thoroughly test it and the new pipework. If we see the results we’re looking for, we’ll be able to re-commission the pumps at Moa Point and put the first pipeline into full operation while we move on to the second pipeline. The good news is that having just the first pipeline operational will enable us to stop the trucking of sludge,” says Mr Wright.

The next steps in completing the work on the first pipe involve reconnecting the high-pressure pipeline to the network at each end, followed by the comprehensive testing programme. This process is expected to take approximately two weeks.

The liner for the second pipeline has been made and will soon be on its way to New Zealand from Germany. The technicians, who spent two weeks in quarantine in Auckland before coming to Wellington, will remain in New Zealand until that liner arrives and is installed.

Wellington City Councillor Sean Rush, who holds the three waters portfolio, expressed the Council’s gratitude to local residents.

“A particular thanks to residents who have experienced the sludge trucks passing through their communities and those who have put up with noise and odour during work on the Mt Albert Tunnel. We’re very grateful for their understanding during this essential project.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington Water on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Covid-19 Response: New Legal Framework As Move To Alert Level 2 Considered

A new law providing a legal framework for Covid-19 Alert Level 2 will be introduced and debated next week. “The changes will ensure that controls on gatherings of people and physical distancing are still enforceable,” Attorney-General David Parker ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 