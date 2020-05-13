Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council’s Facilities And Services At Alert Level 2

Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 4:37 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Our facilities

Administration Building, 30 Laings Road - Open from 8am, Monday 18 May with health and safety measures in place. Regular opening hours Monday to Friday 8am – 5pm. Details on website.

Artesian water supply taps - A health and safety plan has been agreed with Regional Public Health to open the taps outside the Dowse from Monday May 18. They will be open 6 days a week (Mon-Sat) for 4 hours each day with staff present to ensure health and safety practices are in place. We will update with opening hours when finalised. Taps will be cleaned between each use and users must sanitise their hands before using. We are also required to have contact tracing for tap users. Taps at Buick Street Petone and Riverside Drive Waiwhetu remain closed at this stage. This will be reviewed with Regional Public Health weekly.

Cemeteries - Most services resume from 8am, Monday 18 May. Funerals will be able to go ahead at our cemeteries but limited to 10 people (excluding Council staff). You cannot provide shared food e.g. buffets. Physical distancing, infection prevention and control requirements must be in place and a record of attendees kept in case contact tracing is needed.

Clubhouses - Naenae and Taita Clubhouses remain closed while 10 person limit on gatherings in place.

Community Halls

  • Belmont Memorial Hall - Closed for renovations until end of July.
  • Eastbourne Hall - Open for ESSC only from Monday 18 May. Closed for community bookings.
  • Hardwick Smith Lounge - Open from Monday 18 May for Y-Central only. Closed for community bookings.
  • Moera Hall- Open from Monday 18 May.
  • Russel Keown House - Closed for community bookings.
  • Treadwell St Hall - Open for community food distribution groups. Closed for community bookings.
  • Wainuiomata Memorial Hall - Open for community food distribution group. Closed for community bookings until June.

Community Hubs

Koraunui Stokes Valley Community Hub - Open from Monday 18 May, Monday to Friday 9am – 7pm. Open weekends 10am – 6pm. Detailed information on our website and the Koraunui Stokes Valley Community Hub Facebook page.

Wainuiomata Community Hub - Open from Monday 18 Ma, Monday to Saturday 9am – 5.30pm. Open Sunday 1 - 5pm. Detailed information on our website.

Walter Nash Centre - Open from 9am, Monday 18 May, Monday to Friday 9am – 7pm. Open weekends 9am – 5pm. Detailed information on our website and Walter Nash Centre Facebook page.

The Dowse Art Museum - Open from 10am, Monday 18 May with health and safety measures in place. Open Monday through Sunday 10am – 5pm. Details on website. Bellbird Eatery at The Dowse -Open from Thursday 14 May. Check the Bellbird website for hours and menu.

Libraries - Most libraries will open from Monday 18 May with health and safety measures in place. No on-site programmes or activities will run while the 10 person limit on gatherings is in place.

Library eResources are available 24/7 to anyone with a library membership.

  • Eastbourne Library - Open Monday to Friday 10am – 5.30pm. Open Saturday 10am – 2pm.
  • Moera Library - Remains closed.
  • Naenae Library - Open Monday to Friday 10am – 5.30pm. Open Weekends 10am – 5pm.
  • Petone Library - Open Monday to Friday 10am – 5.30pm. Open Weekends 10am – 5pm.
  • War Memorial Library - Open Monday to Friday 10am – 6.30pm. Open Saturday 10am – 5pm.

Little Theatre - Closed until end of June for seismic strengthening, except Fellow Café which is open from Thursday 14 May. Check the Fellow facebook page for hours.

Lower Hutt Events Centre - Closed. Tūtaki café is open. Check tutaki.co.nz

Petone Settlers Museum - Open from Wednesday 27 May. Detailed information on website

Pelorus Trust Sports House - Open from Monday 18 May

Playgrounds - Being inspected and cleaned before reopening in Alert Level 2. Some playgrounds will be open from Thursday 14 May, most should be open by the weekend. Signage at the playground will let you know if it is open.

Pools and fitness suites

Huia Pool+Fitness - Main building open from 6am, Monday 18 May, Monday to Friday 6am – 7pm. Open Saturday 12noon – 6pm. Open Sunday 8am – 6pm. All services will run be running except for:

  • Public and private spas,
  • Aqua fitness classes,
  • Gym fitness classes,
  • Public hires (only aquatic sport group bookings outside of public hours)

Hydrotherapy Pool open from Monday 8 June due to essential maintenance.

Stokes Valley Pool+Fitness - Open from 6am, Monday 25 May. Open Monday to Friday 6am – 4pm. Open Weekends 10am – 6pm. All services will run be running except for:

  • Public and private spas,
  • Aqua fitness classes,
  • Gym fitness classes,
  • Public hires (only aquatic sport group bookings outside of public hours)

Public toilets - Open from Thursday 14 May. These toilets are being cleaned twice a day. View the public toilet map.

Ricoh Sports Centre - Opening date to be confirmed.

Seaview Transfer Station – open under Alert Level 3. The recycling bins on the street frontage remain closed due to volume concerns as recycling services resume.

Silverstream Landfill – open for domestic waste drop offs from Sunday 17 May. Open under Alert Level 3 for commercial users.

Sport and recreation spaces – open

  • Sports fields, please follow good hygiene practices such as washing hands thoroughly. Club members are to check with the club for updates and information on training and fixtures.
  • Skate parks are open.
  • Dog parks are open and dogs can be walked off leash in designated off-lead areas.
  • Sports courts and fenced facilities are open.
  • Parks and open spaces are open.
  • Jetties and boat ramps are open.
  • Waiu Mountain Biking Park is open.

Wainuiomata Cleanfill – open under Alert Level 3

Our Services

Animal Services - Operating as usual except no dog boarding. Open from Monday 18 May. See website for opening hours for Moa Point and Meachen Street facilities.

Building and resource consents – applications and inspections operational. Detailed information on our website

Council Meetings - Virtual meetings through Zoom video conference are continuing. These are broadcast on Hutt City Council’s Facebook page. Dates, times and speaking rights are advertised on our website.

Environmental Health - Fully operational. Detailed information on our website

LIMs - Operating as usual.

Noise complaints - Operating as usual.

Parking - Operating as usual. The Riverbank carpark is open.

RMA Plan Making - Operating as usual. Please see website for exceptions.

Rubbish and recycling collection - Kerbside mixed recycling collection resumes on Thursday 14 May. See website for details. Community Recycling Stations - Remain closed. Bins have been removed to prevent illegal dumping, overloading.

Street and amenity cleaning

- Operating as usual.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to see an increase in compulsion, not freedom. Owners, employers and customers gain more freedom at Level Two for sure : but the work force ? Possibly, not so much..... More>>

 

Covid-19 Response: NZ Will Be At Alert Level 2 From Thursday 14 May


The Government has announced that New Zealand can safely move out of Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Wednesday 13 May.
Until then, we're still at Alert Level 3, and all Alert Level 3 guidance and restrictions apply.
Cabinet has decided to phase in some aspects of Alert Level 2 in order to manage the risk of stepping down Alert Levels.... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Alert Level 2 Restrictions Announced

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesn’t bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.
“Every alert level to fight COVID-19 is its own battle. When you win one, it doesn’t mean the war is over... More>>

ALSO:


Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:


Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Dodgy Politics Of Easing Level 3

As countries around the world tentatively emerge from lockdown, a lot of political noise is being generated by politically-driven arguments that (a) the safeguards need to be lifted faster and (b) the lockdown itself was an over-reaction likely to leave lasting economic damage in its wake... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Responding, Recovering And Rebuilding

Hon Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance: Kia ora koutou katoa, Thank you to John Milford and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce team for hosting this event today. I know it must have been difficult pulling together an event in circumstances ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Practical Steps Needed For NZ China Trade
The Government needs to take all practical steps to ensure that New Zealand’s trade with China remains within the spirit of our Free Trade Agreement, National’s Trade spokesperson Todd McClay says. “This follows comments by the Foreign Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Human Rights Commission: HRC Deeply Concerned About COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill

The Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about the lack of scrutiny and rushed process for the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill. “For weeks the Government has known that we would be moving to alert level 2. It has not allowed enough time ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

Parliament: NZ Joins Interim Appeals Solution To Trade Disputes

New Zealand and 18 other WTO Members have established an interim solution for hearing appeals in trade disputes between governments until the World Trade Organization (WTO) Appellate Body becomes fully functional again. More>>



Cannabis: Legalisation and Control Bill released

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year’s General Election was released today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 