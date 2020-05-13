Hutt City Council’s Facilities And Services At Alert Level 2

Our facilities

Administration Building, 30 Laings Road - Open from 8am, Monday 18 May with health and safety measures in place. Regular opening hours Monday to Friday 8am – 5pm. Details on website.

Artesian water supply taps - A health and safety plan has been agreed with Regional Public Health to open the taps outside the Dowse from Monday May 18. They will be open 6 days a week (Mon-Sat) for 4 hours each day with staff present to ensure health and safety practices are in place. We will update with opening hours when finalised. Taps will be cleaned between each use and users must sanitise their hands before using. We are also required to have contact tracing for tap users. Taps at Buick Street Petone and Riverside Drive Waiwhetu remain closed at this stage. This will be reviewed with Regional Public Health weekly.

Cemeteries - Most services resume from 8am, Monday 18 May. Funerals will be able to go ahead at our cemeteries but limited to 10 people (excluding Council staff). You cannot provide shared food e.g. buffets. Physical distancing, infection prevention and control requirements must be in place and a record of attendees kept in case contact tracing is needed.

Clubhouses - Naenae and Taita Clubhouses remain closed while 10 person limit on gatherings in place.

Community Halls

Belmont Memorial Hall - Closed for renovations until end of July.

Eastbourne Hall - Open for ESSC only from Monday 18 May. Closed for community bookings.

Hardwick Smith Lounge - Open from Monday 18 May for Y-Central only. Closed for community bookings.

Moera Hall- Open from Monday 18 May.

Russel Keown House - Closed for community bookings.

Treadwell St Hall - Open for community food distribution groups. Closed for community bookings.

Wainuiomata Memorial Hall - Open for community food distribution group. Closed for community bookings until June.

Community Hubs

Koraunui Stokes Valley Community Hub - Open from Monday 18 May, Monday to Friday 9am – 7pm. Open weekends 10am – 6pm. Detailed information on our website and the Koraunui Stokes Valley Community Hub Facebook page.

Wainuiomata Community Hub - Open from Monday 18 Ma, Monday to Saturday 9am – 5.30pm. Open Sunday 1 - 5pm. Detailed information on our website.

Walter Nash Centre - Open from 9am, Monday 18 May, Monday to Friday 9am – 7pm. Open weekends 9am – 5pm. Detailed information on our website and Walter Nash Centre Facebook page.

The Dowse Art Museum - Open from 10am, Monday 18 May with health and safety measures in place. Open Monday through Sunday 10am – 5pm. Details on website. Bellbird Eatery at The Dowse -Open from Thursday 14 May. Check the Bellbird website for hours and menu.

Libraries - Most libraries will open from Monday 18 May with health and safety measures in place. No on-site programmes or activities will run while the 10 person limit on gatherings is in place.

Library eResources are available 24/7 to anyone with a library membership.

Eastbourne Library - Open Monday to Friday 10am – 5.30pm. Open Saturday 10am – 2pm.

Moera Library - Remains closed.

Naenae Library - Open Monday to Friday 10am – 5.30pm. Open Weekends 10am – 5pm.

Petone Library - Open Monday to Friday 10am – 5.30pm. Open Weekends 10am – 5pm.

War Memorial Library - Open Monday to Friday 10am – 6.30pm. Open Saturday 10am – 5pm.

Little Theatre - Closed until end of June for seismic strengthening, except Fellow Café which is open from Thursday 14 May. Check the Fellow facebook page for hours.

Lower Hutt Events Centre - Closed. Tūtaki café is open. Check tutaki.co.nz

Petone Settlers Museum - Open from Wednesday 27 May. Detailed information on website

Pelorus Trust Sports House - Open from Monday 18 May

Playgrounds - Being inspected and cleaned before reopening in Alert Level 2. Some playgrounds will be open from Thursday 14 May, most should be open by the weekend. Signage at the playground will let you know if it is open.

Pools and fitness suites

Huia Pool+Fitness - Main building open from 6am, Monday 18 May, Monday to Friday 6am – 7pm. Open Saturday 12noon – 6pm. Open Sunday 8am – 6pm. All services will run be running except for:

Public and private spas,

Aqua fitness classes,

Gym fitness classes,

Public hires (only aquatic sport group bookings outside of public hours)

Hydrotherapy Pool open from Monday 8 June due to essential maintenance.

Stokes Valley Pool+Fitness - Open from 6am, Monday 25 May. Open Monday to Friday 6am – 4pm. Open Weekends 10am – 6pm. All services will run be running except for:

Public and private spas,

Aqua fitness classes,

Gym fitness classes,

Public hires (only aquatic sport group bookings outside of public hours)

Public toilets - Open from Thursday 14 May. These toilets are being cleaned twice a day. View the public toilet map.

Ricoh Sports Centre - Opening date to be confirmed.

Seaview Transfer Station – open under Alert Level 3. The recycling bins on the street frontage remain closed due to volume concerns as recycling services resume.

Silverstream Landfill – open for domestic waste drop offs from Sunday 17 May. Open under Alert Level 3 for commercial users.

Sport and recreation spaces – open

Sports fields, please follow good hygiene practices such as washing hands thoroughly. Club members are to check with the club for updates and information on training and fixtures.

Skate parks are open.

Dog parks are open and dogs can be walked off leash in designated off-lead areas.

Sports courts and fenced facilities are open.

Parks and open spaces are open.

Jetties and boat ramps are open.

Waiu Mountain Biking Park is open.

Wainuiomata Cleanfill – open under Alert Level 3

Our Services

Animal Services - Operating as usual except no dog boarding. Open from Monday 18 May. See website for opening hours for Moa Point and Meachen Street facilities.

Building and resource consents – applications and inspections operational. Detailed information on our website

Council Meetings - Virtual meetings through Zoom video conference are continuing. These are broadcast on Hutt City Council’s Facebook page. Dates, times and speaking rights are advertised on our website.

Environmental Health - Fully operational. Detailed information on our website

LIMs - Operating as usual.

Noise complaints - Operating as usual.

Parking - Operating as usual. The Riverbank carpark is open.

RMA Plan Making - Operating as usual. Please see website for exceptions.

Rubbish and recycling collection - Kerbside mixed recycling collection resumes on Thursday 14 May. See website for details. Community Recycling Stations - Remain closed. Bins have been removed to prevent illegal dumping, overloading.

Street and amenity cleaning

- Operating as usual.

