Charges Laid In Relation To Fatal Port Hills Crash

Charges have today been laid in relation to a fatal crash on Summit Road, Christchurch on 27 November 2019.

Tayla Alexander, 17, died in the crash and her sister Sunmara, 16, suffered critical injuries.

Sunmara passed away in hospital on 13 December 2019.

A 19-year-old man has today been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death, as well as dangerous driving causing injury and driving without the appropriate licence.

He is scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court on Thursday 28 May 2020.

“This was a devastating event and a tragic reminder to all drivers of the need to drive safely and to the conditions,” says Superintendent Lane Todd, Canterbury Metro Area Commander.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Tayla and Sunmara as they continue to grieve the loss of their loved ones.”

As the matter is now before the court, no further comment can be made at this time.

