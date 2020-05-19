Update: Investigation Into Death Of Joseph Nansen

Wellington Police continue to investigate the death of Joseph Nansen, but are not treating his death as suspicious at this time.

We have now recovered clothing and personal items which we believe belonged to Mr Nansen.

The extensive police investigation has now carefully examined all of the material currently in our possession.

We continue to investigate the circumstances of his death and are still examining lines of enquiry to establish exactly what happened to Mr Nansen, 45.

Mr Nansen's body was located in the sea near Evan's Bay Yacht and Motor Boat Club on Tuesday 12 May.

CCTV footage of a male by the yacht club on Saturday 2 May at 11.20 pm is believed to be the last known sighting of Mr Nansen.

There have been no sightings of him and he has not communicated with his family or friends since 2 May.

His death will be referred to the Coroner at the conclusion of the investigation.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Nansen and his subsequent death are asked to contact Police via 105 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

--- Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth

© Scoop Media

