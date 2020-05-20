Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Groups Awarded $440,000 Funding

Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

More than 100 groups working to improve community wellbeing across the city will receive $440,000 through Hamilton City Council’s 2020 Single-Year Community Grants fund.

The outcome of the funding round was reported to the Community Committee meeting on 19 May 2020.

The Council received 142 applications for funding and has awarded grants to 108 community organisations. Applicants requested $847,311 of funding in total. Single-Year Community Grants funding was increased by $100,000 annually during Annual Plan deliberations last year.

Councillor Mark Bunting, Chair of the Community Committee, says community groups are a vital part of the fabric of Hamilton and make a massive contribution to the city.

“That contribution is never more obvious than in times when the community is under pressure, as has been the case in recent weeks. These groups and their volunteer workforce tirelessly support Hamiltonians and we appreciate the opportunity to work alongside them. They will have a lot to do in the coming months.”

Cr Bunting says that, as well as supporting the community, the groups are also employers, pay rent and use local goods and services. “They are an important power for good in the city and should also be recognised for their role in helping to keep the local economy humming.”

Single-Year Community Grants are awarded to not-for-profit community organisations that support community-led projects aligned to the Council’s strategies. Funding is for one year only and an application round is held annually. This year’s round ran from 1 February to 4 March 2020.

Cr Bunting says the grants go towards a wide range of initiatives to support the wellbeing of Hamiltonians. The organisations report to the Council on their activities over the year.

“Those activity reports show the groups we fund stretch right across and deep into the heart of our city. Every year, I’m impressed by how much the organisations get done and how strong their volunteer base is. They really make the grants they receive work hard for the people they support.”

Reporting to the Council shows 2019 Single-Year Community Grant recipients responded to more than 68,000 queries and worked with 173,155 clients. They collectively spent $8.1 million providing a broad range of services to the community, including running 1381 training sessions or workshops attended by more than 15,000 people, organising almost 1000 community events and distributing 24,053 care packages.

Community groups awarded 2020 funding include the Dress for Success Hamilton Trust, which gives vulnerable women the confidence to improve their job prospects by providing them with smart clothing and career support. Hamilton Kerala Samajam is another recipient. The group helps Hamiltonians originally from the Indian state of Kerala, known as Malayalees, to settle into New Zealand life while preserving and promoting their culture and language.

Prison Care Ministries works with former prisoners, to help them reintegrate into society. StarJam Hamilton provides opportunities for people with disabilities to express themselves artistically through dance, music, singing and performance.

Waikato Hispano Latino Cultural Charitable Trust supports the local Hispanic community and brings vibrancy and colour to the city through its regular festivals. And Volunteering Waikato matchmakes volunteers with community groups across the region to ensure their great work can continue.

Cr Bunting says the other 102 community groups who will receive Single-Year Community Grants this year had equally compelling stories to tell about the work they do for the city.

Click here to view the full list of recipients

