Update - Serious Crash, Stratford - Central
Tuesday, 26 May 2020, 9:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the serious crash involving
a car and a truck on Broadway (SH3), Stratford earlier
today.
The Serious Crash Unit is examining the
scene.
The road remains closed, with diversions in
place.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more