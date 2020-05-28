Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taranaki Garden Festival A Fresh And Diverse Festival Offering This Spring

Thursday, 28 May 2020, 11:19 am
Press Release: Taranaki Arts Festival Trust

The 33rd Taranaki Garden Festival, presented by TAFT, will launch on July 16, 2020, as planned. The festival team are confidently preparing the 2020 festival programme, which will take place from 30 October - 8 November 2020, and will offer visitors something extra this year.

Like previous years, the Taranaki Garden Festival will present an inspiring mixture of award-winning gardens, parks, and open spaces from around the region. The 2019 festival enjoyed by a sizable attendance of visitors, 61% of those festival attendees came from outside of the region. With Taranaki becoming known as the garden capital of New Zealand, Festival Manager Tetsu Garnett is hoping to see more visitors from around country come to enjoy the stunning gardens and fantastic hospitality that Taranaki is renowned for.

The 33rd festival will see a new partnership with the Taranaki Arts Trail, both festivals opening over the same weekend and presenting a dual programme.

"Our partnership with Taranaki Arts Trail will be of regional benefit, we see this as an exciting new strategy which will attract new audiences for both festivals and give the local community, and the NZ domestic traveller a broader offering and numerous reasons to explore Taranaki." Tetsu Garnett explains.

The Taranaki Arts Trail was established in 2014 and has contributed to growing arts tourism in Taranaki. The vibrant and dynamic annual event attracts visitors who enjoy the unique opportunity to meet with artists in their studios and workshops. This year the Arts Trail has 84 artists registered, with close to 30 new artists who have not been part of the trail in previous years.

Taranaki Arts Trail Co-ordinator, Niki Jenkinson says the partnership between Taranaki Arts Trail 2020 and Taranaki Garden Festival 2020 enhances the natural affinity between artists and beautiful gardens.

"This is one of the most desirable months on the Taranaki calendar. Being able to say "come to Taranaki for the weekend and visit over 80 open art studios and 40 gardens" has hefty appeal, and working collaboratively creates more marketing potential in attracting visitors from outside the region who will not only attend our events but to also support our regional businesses including accommodation suppliers, restaurants, cafes, and retail." Jenkinson says.

Visitors can expect to enjoy and experience a diverse array of cultural and creative work on display. With both nationally and internationally recognised artists and gardens throughout the whole Taranaki region, everyone involved is looking forward to presenting a world-class product for Spring.

"Our gardeners are artists too, in their design and creativity of their garden sanctuaries. They've been spending more time than usual in the garden, so be prepared to see something special this year." Garnett says proudly.

The dual Taranaki Garden Festival and Taranaki Arts Trail programme will be available after the official launch 16th July 2020, and from then visitors will be able to purchase garden tickets online or call 0800 746 363.

The Taranaki Arts Trail will run from 30 October - 1 November 2020.

https://www.taranakiartstrail.co.nz/

The Taranaki Garden Festival will run from 30 October - 8 November 2020.

https://www.gardenfestnz.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Taranaki Arts Festival Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Welfare Reform Has No Champions In Parliament

Ever since Victorian times, the unemployed have been a problem for those more fortunate, wealthy and powerful. Down the ages, society has been torn between providing for them as victims of misfortune, or dealing to them as the shiftless agents of their own condition. Either way, the poor are commonly regarded as The Other – as a group of outsiders gathered pitifully, reproachfully, or (depending on your POV) threateningly at the gates of polite society.... More>>


 

National: "Todd Muller Announces Shape Of Next Government"

National Party Leader Todd Muller has announced the line-up of the next Government. “New Zealand is facing perhaps the toughest time that almost anyone alive can remember. “We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars to get us through this crisis. There ... More>>

ALSO:

Lockdown Rules: Timeline For Moving To Level 1 Needed

The BusinessNZ Network is calling for more clarity about the conditions under which businesses can move to Covid level 1. The network is concerned about large numbers of businesses that are at risk of closure if restrictions continue at the current ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Day Of Reckoning

Congratulations. You are one of the 55 members of the National caucus being called together tomorrow to choose who will lead you to either (a) catastrophic or (b) honourable defeat on September 19, thereby saving some (but not all) of the jobs currently on the line. Good luck. Your decision process starts NOW... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19 Response: Law Setting Up Legal Framework For Covid-19 Alert Level 2 Passes


The law establishing a legal framework for the response to Covid-19 has passed its final reading and will become law in time for the move to Alert Level 2 tonight.
This is a bespoke Act designed specifically to stop the spread of COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

ACT: Parliament Quits MP Cut Pay Debate To Go Home Early

“In an outrageous move, Parliament has today passed voluntary MP pay cuts and avoided any debate over whether to make them compulsory and transparent”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.... More>>

ALSO:

Trans-Tasman Bubble: PMs Jacinda And Morrison Announce Plans

Australia and New Zealand are committed to introducing a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone as soon as it is safe to do so, Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP have announced... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Joins Global Search For COVID-19 Vaccine

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods, and Health Minister David Clark today announced a COVID-19 vaccine strategy, which will enable New Zealand scientists to contribute to global research efforts ... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Freshwater Package Backed By Comprehensive Economic Analysis

Decisions on the Action for Healthy Waterways package are supported by comprehensive environmental and economic impact analysis by leading New Zealand research institutes, universities, and private sector firms. More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Concern At Introduction Of National Security Legislation For Hong Kong
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says the New Zealand Government has reacted with concern at the introduction of legislation in China’s National People’s Congress relating to national security in Hong Kong... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 