Events Are Back And So Is The Carterton Events Centre

Friday, 29 May 2020, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Carterton District Council

Monday’s announcement that all events may now have up to 100 attendees has meant the Carterton Events Centre is able to open up the doors, and its booking calendar, for private and public events.

The Events Centre has already had enquiries about public events, as well as private memorial services for loved ones that have passed during COVID19 Levels 4 & 3.

“The events industry has taken a huge hit through the COVID shut down,” said Jenni Hall, Sales & Marketing Co-ordinator at the Carterton Events Centre.

“As one of the very few venues in the Wairarapa that can safely host private and public events for up to 100 people, while adhering to the Level 2 restrictions, it’s up to us to lead the charge and bring events back to our region.”

“Our first public event post COVID has been booked and we’re excited to bring The Warratahs, supported by Ebony Lamb, to our venue.”

From the Far North to The Bluff and all points in-between, hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders have packed pubs, theatres, barns and dance halls and have literally grown up with The Warratahs. Lead singer, guitarist, and Wairarapa local Barry Saunders is excited to be bringing the band’s iconic show to the Events Centre.

“It’s important to us to keep performing and be part of restarting the events calendar in the Wairarapa,” Saunders said.

Tickets are on sale now at www.cartertonec.co.nz for the show on 27 June. The Events Centre staff will be keeping strictly within the Level 2 protocols with tickets limited to 100 at this stage. This may be reviewed if the Government guidelines change. While the bar and light refreshments will be available, we encourage everyone coming to the show to check out Carterton’s eateries before the show.

Carterton has a number of activities available as well as varied accommodation options for those travelling from out of town, which our friendly Information Centre staff can help you with.


 

