Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Compassionate Conservation - We Need A New Framework For Our Relationship With 'Pest Animals'

Wednesday, 10 June 2020, 6:52 am
Opinion: Lynley Tulloch

If there has been one message that was repeatedly driven home during the various stages of lockdown it was this: be kind. However, it would seem that ‘kindness’ did not cross the species barrier like Covid -19 did.

The Covid-19 lockdown should give us all pause for thought on our treatment of animals, including those that are often considered 'pests'.

And yet, perhaps predictably, some people used lockdown as an opportunity to engage in killing animals as a 'civic duty'. A recent One News report by Alison Pugh details an Instagram post of a person showing how to drown a rat. Drowning rats, and any animal in fact, is illegal in New Zealand. But people are deadly slow in getting the message.

The SPCA commented on the rat drowning saying that they have seen a disturbing trend in an increase in drowning of animals during lockdown. Many of these animals, including wild cats, are regarded as ‘pests’ and thus not deserved of any compassion.

Animal rights group SAFE has also spoken out against what they regard as an alarming trend toward New Zealanders torturing animals who are considered ‘pests’ and considering this acceptable conduct.

On the Council for Outdoor Recreations Associations of NZ Inc (CORANZ) website journalist Michelle Terry calls the torturing of ‘pests’ callous. She writes, “ Torture and inhumane drownings where animals suffer is happening under the guise of helping nature. One perpetrator thought he was just ‘doing his bit’ for Predator Free NZ—finding inventive and entertaining ways to inflict misery and death on unwanted animals as a sort of ‘civic duty’”.

In my capacity as an animal rights activist I have also seen numerous disturbing instances of this unhealthy trend. I photographed the drowning of possum joeys at the Drury School Possum Hunt in July, 2017. The SPCA had to educate the school, who claimed that they did not know that drowning animals is illegal.

In many ways I regard this trend as a by-product of the DOC conservation efforts to rid New Zealand of so-called pests and ‘make New Zealand great again’. It is a Trump like mentality that is both sadistic and childlike.

Take, for example, a Facebook group called The Great NZ lock up mouse hunt. This group ballooned to over 30,000 members during lockdown. The group became a frenzy of sadistic posts in which mice, rats, stoats and cats were tortured and killed. Their bodies were then posed alongside props and with great mirth. It is akin to the pre-lockdown school fundraiser possum hunts, where dead animals are dressed up and used in throwing competitions.

What makes these people think that the killing and suffering of animals is something to turn into a joke? And what are they doing walking amongst us? Why are they teaching our children this message?

And did Covid-19 lockdown give us the opportunity to root out this sadistic trend, expose it and turn the tide toward a more compassionate future? I hope so, but believe we still have a long way to go.

The thing is, that many of the people involved in killing animals sadistically believe that they are doing a great thing for their country. They position the animal as ‘the other’, as an interloper, as something that should not be here. As an object that is to be ridiculed and made to suffer. As the enemy.

They lean on the ideology that restoring New Zealand’s native biodiversity is a war. And in any war we have a battle on our hands. Take, for example, the problematically named ‘Battle for our Birds’ introduced by the Department of Conservation (DOC). It covers 800,000 ha of conservation land which is laced with 1080 drops.

1080 is a notoriously cruel poison, taking hours and sometimes days to kill an animal. Animals who ingest the poison bleed slowly to death internally. If a possum has a joey, the infant animal will die of starvation.

So is it any wonder that people think it is OK to go into the battlefield and drown animals? And when you really think about it, is it even more humane than death by 1080? In which case, we have institutionalized cruelty on a grand scale, sanctioned by the government. The very same government that urges us to be kind. There is no consistency.

There is also a raft of philosophical ruminations on this subject that will keep you up for many nights. If we value our native species, do we justify the means to the end? Should we unleash the demons from hell onto all exotic species that compete for habitat and potentially kill our native species?

Arguments against the efficacy of 1080 aside, and its potential to kill our own native species, is it a justifiable method for killing animals?

In my opinion, it is problematic to have a law that tells people not to drown animals, while at the same time legally sanctioning the use of an even more cruel killing method. It simply reveals the hypocrisy of our legal system, and the inconsistencies that result on widespread and devastating animal cruelty.

All animals, whatever their species, should be treated with compassion and respect. An emerging field that holds some hope for human relationships with wild animals is that of compassionate conservation. Compassionate conservation is based on the four principles of first do no harm, individuals matter, inclusivity, and peaceful coexistence.

The reality is that humans have caused the ecological mess we are in. Globally we have made a complete hash of it. Human activity, especially in the last two hundred years, has caused massive biodiversity loss, soil desertification, ocean acidification, climate change, coral reef destruction and air and water pollution.

In New Zealand, we have the loss of habitat for our endemic and native species caused by the conversion of natural wetlands and forests to grassland for cows and sheep. We have deliberately introduced non-native species.

And now, somehow, we are waging war on those same species and treating them with cruelty and disrespect. It is quite mad.

So at this juncture in our lives between Covid-19 pandemic and post Covid-19 , let’s reassess our relationship with the nonhuman animal. Such relationships can be guided by compassionate principles and within the same framework of kindness we have been espousing in New Zealand recently.

Let’s extend kindness to all species.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lynley Tulloch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets

Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>

 

Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Covid-19 rules and restrictions on businesses to be lifted under alert level 1


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there will still be strict controls on the border, but all current rules and restrictions on businesses and services will be "essentially lifted" under alert level 1.
She said the lower alert level would also put an end to restrictions for hospitality businesses, and gatherings - including funerals and tangihanga - of any size could take place..... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Twitter Wars, And The Muller Muddles

Whatever the failings of our own politicians, spare a kind thought for the majority of Americans who did not vote for Donald Trump. Sure, it was depressing this week to watch Todd Muller clinging for dear life to his talking points on Q&A, ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

“Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Freshwater Package Backed By Comprehensive Economic Analysis

Decisions on the Action for Healthy Waterways package are supported by comprehensive environmental and economic impact analysis by leading New Zealand research institutes, universities, and private sector firms. More>>

ALSO:

National: "Todd Muller Announces Shape Of Next Government"

National Party Leader Todd Muller has announced the line-up of the next Government. “New Zealand is facing perhaps the toughest time that almost anyone alive can remember. “We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars to get us through this crisis. There ... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Five New Super Hercules To Join Air Force Fleet

The Coalition Government has confirmed five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft will be purchased to replace the existing fleet, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>

Government: Support For Arts And Music Sector Recovery

A jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds have been set up by the Government to help our arts and music industry recover from the blow of COVID-19. Thousands of jobs will be supported through today’s $175 million package ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Joins Global Search For COVID-19 Vaccine

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods, and Health Minister David Clark today announced a COVID-19 vaccine strategy, which will enable New Zealand scientists to contribute to global research efforts ... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

ALSO:

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:


Govt: Deep Concern At Hong Kong National Security Legislation
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today reiterated the deep concern of the New Zealand Government following confirmation by China’s National People’s Congress of national security legislation relating to Hong Kong.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 