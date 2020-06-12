Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Y Central Puts $20,000 Toward Family Camps In Whanganui

Friday, 12 June 2020, 4:08 pm
Press Release: YMCA

Y Central is committing $20,000 in funding to help Whanganui families have a classic Kiwi camping experience. It’s an opportunity for families to reconnect in a beautiful outdoor environment filled with adventures and excitement. The fully-funded Family Camp programme is an antidote to being locked down at home, says CEO Brendan Owens:

“This is the ultimate chance to forget about Covid-19 and the stresses of the last few months. It’s all about spending quality time together after some tough months for New Zealand families.”

The Family Camps will be held at Camp Raukawa, set on 17 acres of rural land in the remote Parapara Hills, 50 minutes north of Whanganui. Established in 1956, Camp Raukawa sits on the Mangawhero River – there’s a water slide, tubing activities and always plenty of swimming. Families can also try the super-sized flying fox and the climbing wall. All this, plus those inimitable New Zealand camping moments, like the sound of moreporks overhead while you toast marshmallows over an open fire.

“Family Camp is designed to cater to all types of people, because the activities vary depending on your ability,” says Brendan. “The instructors are highly skilled and Camp Raukawa has recently been awarded the OutdoorsMark for safety, so all our families are in safe hands. They can really switch off and spend a few days reconnecting with each other.”

The Family Camp programme has previously been run at YMCA’s Kaitoke Outdoor Education Centre in Upper Hutt, with outstanding feedback. Following their experience, 90% of participants said they wanted to spend more quality time together as a family, with three-quarters saying they had increased their time spent together as a result of the camp.

Family Camp at Raukawa is part of Y Central’s wider post-Covid-19 recovery plan. During lockdown, the Y Central team has been thinking about ways to lower the barriers that prevent Kiwi families from being happy and healthy – as a result, new community initiatives are being launched in Wellington, Whanganui and Masterton. And this fresh approach to building healthy Kiwi families also extends to the wider YMCA network. The Covid-19 crisis has led to the launch of Let Kids Be Kids, which aims to support lockdown recovery for young New Zealanders through sport, education, camps and family time.

The nationwide YMCA network is the largest not-for-profit provider of sport and recreation services in New Zealand. Together we provide services throughout the country, including indoor and outdoor sport and recreation options, health and fitness programmes and water-based activities. With over 2.7 million participations nationally in YMCA active recreation programming (as of April 2020), it is estimated that 1 in 6 New Zealanders is involved in some way with the YMCA.

If you’d like to learn more about Let Kids Be Kids, and find out how to support the cause, visit our donation page: ycentral.nz/donate.

© Scoop Media

YMCA

YMCA

Building strong kids, strong families and strong communities

YMCA has been in New Zealand for over 155 years, building strong kids, strong families and strong communities. There are 48 YMCA centres across New Zealand.

Contact YMCA

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Allowing The Police To Use “Sponge” Bullets

Terminology can be SO important. Back when “non-lethal” bullets were first invented and became part of the weapons array available to US Police, they were called “ rubber bullets” rather than say, “plastic bullets” because “plastic” sounded hard and “rubber” sounded soft, like a Rubber Duckie. Either way, the aim was to dilute the images conveyed by the word “ “bullets.” Police firing bullets randomly at crowds of (usually) unarmed citizens doesn’t sound all that good, right ? Hey, but don’t worry they’re only rubber. Play time stuff that actually conveys a sense of Police withholding violence, by not firing real bullets... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets


Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

  • National - Tania Tapsell National’s New Candidate For East Coast
  • ACT - ACT Announces First 49 Candidates From Small Business, Farming, Law And Engineering
  • Greg O'Connor - Greg O’Connor Confirmed As Labour Party Candidate For The Ōhāriu Electorate At 2020 General Election


    • Gordon Campbell: On The Twitter Wars, And The Muller Muddles

    Whatever the failings of our own politicians, spare a kind thought for the majority of Americans who did not vote for Donald Trump. Sure, it was depressing this week to watch Todd Muller clinging for dear life to his talking points on Q&A, ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

    “Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

    Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

    ALSO:

    Māori Party: Calls For Inquiry Into Colonial Monuments, Statues And Names

    Māori Party Co-leader and Te Tai Hauāuru candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is calling on the Government to establish an inquiry that is focused on identifying and getting rid of racist monuments, statues and names from our colonial era. The call for an ... More>>

    Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Five New Super Hercules To Join Air Force Fleet

    The Coalition Government has confirmed five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft will be purchased to replace the existing fleet, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

    The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>

    Government: Support For Arts And Music Sector Recovery

    A jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds have been set up by the Government to help our arts and music industry recover from the blow of COVID-19. Thousands of jobs will be supported through today’s $175 million package ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: New Zealand Joins Global Search For COVID-19 Vaccine

    Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods, and Health Minister David Clark today announced a COVID-19 vaccine strategy, which will enable New Zealand scientists to contribute to global research efforts ... More>>

    ALSO:

    The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

    In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

    In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

    ALSO:

    Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

    There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

    ALSO:


    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     