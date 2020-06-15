Highly Regarded Māori Advocate Joins UNICEF NZ

15/06/20 – UNICEF New Zealand today welcomes Brandi Hudson to the role of Deputy Executive Director – Child Rights

“Brandi not only brings to the role a deep understanding of entrepreneurship and innovation, she also has a proven track record of empowering people and advocating for equality,” said Linda Jenkinson Unicef NZ’s Board Chair in welcoming Brandi to UNICEF NZ.

Ms Hudson has of wealth of experience in local government, Treaty of Waitangi settlements, Māori business development, health promotion, education, as well as sports and recreation that make her an ideal advocate for Indigenous peoples participation in international development.

Ms Hudson is of Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Rarua and Ngāti Pikiao descent.

“I have long admired UNICEF New Zealand’s commitment to children,” she says. “It takes courage and innovative thinking to address the disparities and inequalities faced by many New Zealand families. I am excited to join UNICEF NZ and use my knowledge and passion to make a lasting impact for our whanau.”

She joins UNICEF NZ at an unprecedented time. Coronavirus is the biggest global crisis for children since World War II and UNICEF has been working at speed to support children and families in New Zealand and overseas.

“I am honoured to be joining UNICEF and advancing the rights of every child, in Aotearoa and around the world. We cannot accept inequality – every single child has the right to be protected regardless of ethnicity, religion, race, gender or socioeconomic status.”

UNICEF NZ Board member Mavis Mullins welcomes Ms Hudson to her new role and says that it is an important time in history to champion the rights of children and their families.

“Brandi’s wealth of experience will help ensure that UNICEF continues to address the inequalities that exist for children in Aotearoa and around the world.”

© Scoop Media

