Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes Hub To Include Skills, Training And Tenancy Support

As the Queenstown Lakes community begins to recover post COVID-19, the Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes Hub is expanding to meet the escalating needs of the whole community.

After initially opening to meet the immediate needs of migrants looking for support with visas, returning home and immigration, the Hub has now been confirmed to run for at least another month with an extended range of services to support the entire community.

Immigration support services will continue with an additional three sessions this week. These sessions will provide a range of support and information, and can connect people to other services such as emergency accommodation.

Queenstown Lakes District Council community recovery lead Marie Day said as wage subsidies end, the needs of the entire community will grow.

“The Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes Hub will be there to provide information and support for those who need it. We plan to expand services depending on need and demand,” Ms. Day said.

On Thursday 18 June, the first tenancy support service was run for all locals who needed advice on reduction in rents, tenancy fixed terms, flat sharing agreements and more. A recording of the session can be found on the QLDC YouTube channel here.

The Hub is now also being extended to offer sessions for those seeking to retrain, reskill, or change careers. Partnering with the Southern Institute of Technology (SIT), Otago Polytechnic, Queenstown Resort College and local English language schools, the Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes Hub will be able to guide people towards the right choices for them in training. Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Economic Development Manager Peter Harris said the Hub can add value to both employers, employees looking to upskill, and those who need to retrain.

“We aim to help business access available support and connecting people with opportunities,” Mr. Harris said.

Specific information sessions for individual sectors and types of training such as construction or agriculture will be scheduled in the coming days. Session times and dates will be shared on the QLDC Facebook page and on our website.

Immediate help is available if you or somebody you know is in need of additional assistance. You can contact the organisations below or visit our website here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/community/emergency-management/covid-19/welfare-assistance

Queenstown-Wakatipu

Queenstown Salvation Army Community Ministries - 03 442 9661

Happiness House Community Support Centre - 03 442 6531

Citizens Advice Bureau - 03 442 6799

Wānaka & Upper Clutha

Community Networks Wānaka - 03 443 7799

© Scoop Media

