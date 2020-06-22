Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Canterbury Duo Win FMG Junior Young Farmer Of The Year Grand Final

Monday, 22 June 2020, 6:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Young Farmers

St Bede’s College students Jack Coakley (left) and Mac Williams (right) have been named the 2020 FMG Junior Young Farmers of the Year

A Canterbury pair has out skilled 13 other teams, to take out the title as 2020 FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year.

Jack Coakley and Mac Williams from St Bede’s College were crowned the winners after a week’s worth of challenges.

“It was an incredible result, we put a lot of hard work in this week so to come out with the result we got was an incredible feeling,” says Jack.

The pair entered Friday morning in 5th place and Mac says they tried their hardest throughout the day.

“It’s really rewarding to be able to compare your skills to others around the country, and prove to yourself what you can do when you put your mind to it and take your passion to the next level,” he says.

Guy Von Dadelszen and Tristin Peeti- Webber from Napier Boys’ High School came in second, representing the East Coast region.

Northern cousin duo Nick and Zoe Harrison from Okaihau College were awarded third.

Nicole Wakefield-Hart and Hannah White from Geraldine High School took out the FMG People’s Choice Award with their special video.

Three South Island FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year Regional Finals and the Grand Final were all forced to either be cancelled or moved online when Government restrictions around events started coming into place in March.

New Zealand Young Farmers CEO Lynda Coppersmith says the quick decision was made, to move everything online and deliver a contest for Teen Ag members, alongside the AgriKids contest for primary school children.

Organising to host the event online for the first time, she says, created some new challenges to work through.

“Working with two contests, 35 teams, 12 sponsors, 14 modules as well as all the other tasks was a huge logistical undertaking. It took a lot of things to fall in to place, a lot of people to make it work and a really strict time frame,” she says.

“The Events team has done the most amazing job to pull this off and I cannot thank them enough, along with our Sponsor family and volunteers for all the hard work they all have put in to make both events happen and run seamlessly.”

The FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final started on Saturday 13th June, where the two teams in each region, went head to head creating a tumble composter from a barrel for the farmlet challenge.

The lifting of Alert Levels and restrictions allowed this to go ahead, with help from Young Farmers volunteers who hosted and judged the regional challenges.

Speech topics were handed out during the week and innovation projects were handed in on Wednesday, before the big Grand Final day on Friday.

The 14 teams presented their speeches, undertook an exam and competed in a series of modules.

These included soil science based modules, animal welfare, environment and farm planning, identifying risks with WorkSafe, studying the Future of Farming report and developing biosecurity plans for farms.

The speech topic was based around carbon emissions and water quality relating to food production in New Zealand and in the Innovation Project, teams had to produce a business plan and five minute marketing presentation on how they would develop and diversify a 250ha property in the current COVID-19 local market.

“The farmlet was pretty hard, we got a different set of equipment compared to others but it was alright in the end, we found that very, very tough actually,” Mac says.

He enjoyed the innovation project, saying it wasn’t things you’d usually get to do as a teenager.

They broke the 250ha farm down into 40ha of sheep milking 170ha of lamb finishing and 15ha of market garden.

“We came up with an idea of producing and selling our own meat for value add, an abattoir and our own sheep milking processes,” he says.

“We learnt a lot actually, the biosecurity module made me think a bit more and I managed to use a farm that I work on as a base for it.”

The pair thought the hardest part of the week was the preparation and time management.

“We put so much work into it to try and make sure we got top marks for everything - that was the hardest part about it; the work we had to put in,” Jack says.

“I thought online was actually a really cool way of doing it, it was super smoothly run so we didn’t have any difficulties with any technological issues and it was different to how it was run in previous years which made it really exciting and new.”

Lynda Coppersmith says nothing can replace the excitement and atmosphere of a physical contest but it was still a very exciting Grand Final with the Face Off and Awards Ceremony live streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

“We are very thrilled we were able to reformat parts of the contest to be able to deliver some champions for 2020.”

After finishing school, Mac plans to head to Massey University to study veterinary, meanwhile Jack wants to head further south to Lincoln University and is currently tossing up what agricultural based degree to study.

The FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year contest is made possible by the support of FMG, Ravensdown, Honda, WorkSafe, PTS, STIHL, Lincoln University, Massey University, Southfuels/Northfuels, Betacraft, MPI and New Holland.

FULL RESULTS

1ST Mac & Jack – Mac Williams and Jack Coakley, St Bede’s College.

2ND Von D & Triddy – Guy Von Dadelszen and Tristin Peeti-Webber, Napier Boys’ High School.

3RD Cuzzies – Nick and Zoe Harrison, Okaihau College FMG People’s Choice Award

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Young Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Managing Covid-19 Better Than Australia, And The Ellis Case

If anything the Covid-19 outbreaks occurring this week in and around Melbourne are a timely reminder of the bullet we dodged by not having a National government in power here. Ever since the onset of the pandemic, National has urged the Ardern government to ease the restrictions on business, and to follow the lead set by Australia, since this approach would – allegedly - limit the damage to our economy, and to the firms in the front line... More>>

 

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets


Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

  • National - Tania Tapsell National’s New Candidate For East Coast
  • ACT - ACT Announces First 49 Candidates From Small Business, Farming, Law And Engineering
  • Greg O'Connor - Greg O’Connor Confirmed As Labour Party Candidate For The Ōhāriu Electorate At 2020 General Election


    • Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

    “Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Megan Woods On Beefing Up Border Controls: 'We Are Determined To Make This Work'

    Megan Woods has vowed there will be 'robust systems' in place to ensure the managed isolation and quarantine of returning New Zealanders, and there will be consequences for people who break those rules. More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Making Damage Control Your Top Priority

    Surely, the only thing worse than making a serious mistake is to then try and minimise its implications – especially when the efforts at damage control seem highly likely to get shot to pieces. Yet somewhat incredibly, Health Ministry director-general ... More>>

    Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

    New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

    The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ: Two new cases leaving isolation 'an unacceptable failure of the system' - Ardern

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the incident that saw two new Covid-19 cases leaving isolation "should never have happened and cannot be repeated".
    Speaking to media to address actions taken by the government in response to two new Covid-19 cases announced yesterday, Ardern said the case represented "an unacceptable failure of the system"... More>>

    ALSO:

    Scoop Team: Prime Minister’s Press Conference June 15 2020 - Fast Track Consent Process

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined plans to fast track consents for some infrastructure work today. Speaking at the post-Cabinet Press conference, Arden said 11 infrastructure projects will be fast-tracked under a new law to help rebuild the economy after the ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

    Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

    ALSO:


    The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

    In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

    In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

    ALSO:


    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     