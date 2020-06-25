Family Cycling Fun Hits Taupō District These July School Holidays

Taupō will celebrate its family-friendly cycle trails with the Taupō Treasure Trails these July school holidays.

The family-fun event was set to kick off as part of the Taupō Trails Festival in autumn, however due to Covid-19 was put on hold.

“We are thrilled to again be able to deliver this event under the banner of the Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival,” says DGLT Marketing and Communications Manager Anna McLaren.

The Taupō Treasure Trails passport challenge encourages families to complete three treasure trails around the region; the Red Bike Treasure Trail in the Taupō town centre, the Blue Duck Treasure Trail on the Tongariro River Trail, Turangi and the inaugural Green Gecko Treasure Trail on the Maraetai section of the Waikato River Trails, Mangakino.

“Thanks to a huge number of supporters, there are some amazing prizes up for grabs for kids that complete the treasure trails, including weekends away, rafting trips, bungy jumping, bike shuttles, accommodation and even kids’ bikes – and the more trails you ride, the more chances there are to win.

“We have hundreds of kilometres of world-class, year-round riding in our region thanks to our pumice-rich soils, along with many trails that pass tourism experiences, cafés and bars and unique accommodation. It’s all about exploring more of the region, discovering new trails and enjoying our tourism experiences and hospitality,” says Anna.

“Taupō is home to many family-friendly biking and hiking trails and these treasure trails are a great way for families to get out and about and have a fun outdoor experience together”, says Anna.

Passports are available from the Taupo and Turangi i-SITE’s or can be downloaded at www.lovetaupo.com/taupotreasuretrails. Families can bike one, two or three of the treasure trails (the more trails the more chances to win), then drop completed passports back to the i-SITE’s or Mangakino Library to be in to win.

The Taupō Treasure Trails are a partnership initiative powered by Destination Great Lake Taupō, Towncentre Taupō, Turangi Tourism Group, Mangakino CLD and Waikato River Trails, and delivered in collaboration with the Taupō Winter Festival.

The Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival runs from 3 – 19 July and includes plenty more family fun with the Unison Light Trail, Wairakei Estate Ice Rink, Rapids Jet Ice Slide, Ebbett Taupō Fun Zone and loads more. More information: www.taupowinterfestival.co.nz.

The popular Taupō Second-hand Bike Sale is also back and will be held on Saturday 11 July on the Tongariro North Domain. For a small fee, 100% of which will go towards Kids Bike Taupō, people will be able to bring their bikes and bike parts along to sell, or hunt for a preloved bargain. For more information about the Second-hand Bike Sale head to www.facebook.com/BikeTaupo.

To book your July school holidays in Taupō head to lovetaupo.com. Keep an eye on the website and @LoveTaupoNZ Facebook and Instagram channels for updates and event details.

