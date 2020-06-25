Crash Causing Gas Leak, Heretaunga Street, Hastings - Eastern
Thursday, 25 June 2020, 1:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The public is asked to avoid the intersection of
Heretaunga Street West and Charles Street. - Crash causing
gas leak, Heretaunga Street, Hastings -
Eastern
Emergency services are responding to
a crash on Heretaunga Street West, Hastings, at the
intersection with Charles Street.
About 12:30pm a car
crashed into a building, which has caused a gas
leak.
No one has been injured.
Cordons are in
place and the public is asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
