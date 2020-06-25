Karaka - Crash - SH22, Karaka Road - Counties Manukau
Thursday, 25 June 2020, 3:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Counties Manukau Police are at the scene of a serious
crash on SH22, Karaka Road.
A person has bit hit by a
vehicle and has sustained serious injuries.
The
incident is reported to have taken place around
2.10pm.
Cordons are currently in place on SH22 however
the road is expected to reopen shortly.
Motorists are
advised that there is congestion in the area and are asked
to drive with patience and expect delays.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been
advised.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more