Further Appeal For Information - Invercargill Crash

Police are still asking witnesses to a serious crash on Wednesday 17 June to come forward.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Morton and Centre Streets, Invercargill, about 4pm following the two-car crash.

An 86-year-old woman was transported to hospital, however sadly she later died.

Specifically, Police would like to speak to the person in the vehicle behind the red Toyota Echo at the intersection before the crash, who would have witnessed it.

Anyone with information should call Police on 105 and quote file number 200618/8238.

