Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Incoming Tide Forces Surf Lifeguards, Westpac, To Perform Daring Rock Rescue Near Karekare

Wednesday, 1 July 2020, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Surf Lifesaving Northern

A couple in their 50s had to be winched off the rocks by helicopter after getting trapped by the rising tide at Mercer Bay on Auckland’s West Coast.

The pair were part of a group of four that had been walking around the rocks at the remote beach north of Karekare yesterday afternoon. Two of them managed to get off the rocks and raised the alarm with emergency services around 2pm.

Karekare Emergency Callout Squad (ECOS) coordinator Karel Witten-Hannah says lifeguards from Karekare, Piha and United North Piha surf clubs responded, after being alerted by Police.

“The pair were stuck in a really tricky spot and the surf conditions were quite dangerous, with three meter plus waves and irregular messy sets,” he says.

On arriving at the beach, the dangerous sea conditions and underwater rocks in the area meant that launching the club’s inflatable rescue boats (IRB) was deemed too risky by the lifeguards.

“The Police Eagle helicopter arrived at Karekare and took up Shawn Wanden-Hannay, one of our senior lifeguards, to observe the location of the couple from the air so that an approach could be planned from the water,” says Witten-Hannah.

“An IRB was then launched from Karekare with Shawn, John Ocean Taylor and Sam Turbott, one of our club’s highly-trained rock safety guards, to try reach the pair from the sea. The IRB dropped Sam in a calmer patch of water behind an island and he swam to the pair while Eagle kept an eye on his progress from above.”

Due to underwater rocks and the size of the swells, it was deemed too risky to get the couple off the cliff and into the IRB. The age of the patients also meant they were unable to walk back to Mercer Bay due to the large swells blocking a wide gut in the rocks.

The Eagle helicopter made a number of attempts to land on a ledge near the patients, but the steep cliff edges, strong winds and huge surf made this impossible.

With night falling and high tide more than an hour away Turbott aided the couple to higher ground to await rescue by Land Search And Rescue (SAR) from the air. Westpac Rescue Helicopter was then tasked to try winch the group from the rocks and arrived just after 5pm.

“One of those on board the helicopter was Karekare lifeguard and paramedic Stefan Gabor,” says Witten-Hannah.

“Using Stefan’s local knowledge the couple and lifeguard Sam were able to be winched off the rocks and returned to Karekare. Both patients were cold but otherwise uninjured and were grateful to have been rescued.”

It’s the second major incident that the Karekare ECOS has responded to recently, despite having no club house due to a long planned rebuild. One female swimmer recently lost her life at the beach after a group of teenage girls were rescued earlier this month.

“Both times we have been forced to respond from temporary shipping containers which are being used as gear storage, the Karekare stream is also currently flooded making it difficult to get our rescue boats and vehicles down to the beach,” says Witten-Hannah.

Despite these challenges, Witten-Hannah says the rescue demonstrates the excellent skills of the Lifeguards, Eagle and Westpac helicopter crews in extremely difficult conditions.

“It also demonstrates the extremely challenging, unpredictable and dangerous conditions that surround undertaking any activity in the Mercer Bay area and serves as a warning to others to stick to the marked tracks,” he says.

That’s a message repeated by Surf Life Saving Operations Manager Alan Gibson who urged the public to check beach and surf conditions before heading to the coast, especially as lifeguards aren't actively patrolling.

"While our Emergency Call Out Squads are available at all times, beachgoers should plan and prepare before heading out especially if they're rock fishing or walking,” he says.

“The SafeSwim website is a great tool as it provides updates on surf conditions and hazards.”

Gibson says the rescue demonstrates the huge value of Surf Life Saving’s Emergency Callout Squads to their local communities.

“Northern Region has 16 callout squads from Ahipara to Raglan. All of them are made up of dedicated volunteers who give up their time to train and respond to situations like these,” he says. “If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask Police for the Surf Lifeguards.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Surf Lifesaving Northern on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Attack Isn’t Our Best Means Of Cyber-Defence

This morning’s news that the SIS engaged in attacks on the Indian High Commission and Embassy of Iran during the late 1980s/early 1990s should come as no surprise. Down the years, there’s been an Orwellian tendency to depict the role of our spy agencies as re-active, and being all about the provision of “defence” and “security” here at home. In reality, that’s not what they’re about. Regularly, our membership of the Five Eyes alliance has seen our spy agencies act as willing guns for hire for whatever contract work that MI6 or the CIA may have in mind... More>>



     
     

    Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

    The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

    ALSO:


    Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

    Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

    Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

    ALSO:

    PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

    The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

    ALSO:

    Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

    Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

    The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

    ALSO:

    Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

    Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

    Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

    A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

    A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

    ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

    ALSO:

    PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

    The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

    ALSO:

    Int'l Trade: New Zealand To Host Virtual APEC In 2021

    Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker announced today that New Zealand’s hosting of APEC in 2021 will go ahead using virtual digital platforms. Mr Peters said the global disruption caused by COVID-19, ... More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     