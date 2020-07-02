Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2020 Election Demands 3-Way Protection And A Nationwide Grassroots EP Upheaval

Thursday, 2 July 2020, 7:36 am
Opinion: Harvey Wasserman

The 2020 election will be decided by 3 factors: Registration Rolls, Vote by Mail, and Ballot Counting.

How effectively a national grassroots election-protection upheaval can affect them will decide the fate of the Earth.

THE REGISTRATION ROLLS have been stripped of 16 million or more citizens mostly of youth and color, but many have been re-registered.

Election Protection (EP) activists must fight to make voter registration as easy and fair as possible, contact and re-register the disenfranchised, confirm the registrations of those who think they’re registered but are not, and register millions of new voters, especially among those who have just marched for racial justice and police reform.

VOTE BY MAIL (VBM) has successfully provided paper ballots in Colorado, Utah, Washington, Oregon & Hawaii. All states have always provided absentee ballots. But the virus could force 2020 VBM totals from 5% overall to 40-80%, overwhelming unprepared counties & states.

The obvious Trump strategy is to whine on the Big Lie that VBM is inherently corrupt while letting the virus decimate the public’s ability to vote in person. Stripping the voting centers, providing the few that are left with faulty machines, delegitimizing vote by mail, and destroying the US Postal Service equals the basic Trump plan to sabotage the election.

But Vote by Mail can be made to work well. Here’s how:

EP activists must proofread outgoing ballot drafts for mistakes (willful or otherwise); make sure they are properly printed; make sure enough are printed both to be sent eligible voters and to be available for those coming into polling stations; make sure they’re printed on time; make sure they’re delivered to election boards on time; make sure they’re sent to voters on time; make sure every eligible voter gets one; fight to eliminate disenfranchising requirements like Photo ID, multiple witnessing, notarization etc.; make sure return deadlines are clear (unlike April’s Wisconsin primary); fight to save the US Postal Service; fight to provide return postage; make sure every voter can easily mail back the ballot or walk it in to a secure election board or protected drop box; make sure early voting is greatly facilitated; fight to provide as many voting centers as possible, and to publicize their locations; encourage all who come to vote in person after signing up for a ballot bring it in with clear understanding of the “surrender rule,” or get a proper ballot upon coming in to vote without one; make sure all ballots received at election boards are protected, with clear and secure chains of custody; make sure received ballots are NOT counted before the polls close on election day; make sure the ballots are preserved 22 months as per federal law.

COUNTING THE BALLOTS demands maximum use of electronic imaging devices, now in 80% or more precincts, which automatically create digital images while preserving the paper ballots. These easily countable images are protected by federal law, but local election officials often destroy them. Unworkable reporting deadlines (as in Florida) must be extended. As per Florida 2000, Ohio 2004, and Wisconsin-Michigan-Pennsylvania 2016, all phases of ballot counting and recounting (including by hand) must be closely monitored.

Trump has allocated $20 million to hire 50,000 armed cultists to “protect” the voting places and infiltrate the electoral system. Many are already shaping the process. Thousands will come on election day with Confederate flags and guns to terrorize the citizenry. We can also expect some kind of 9/11 “October Surprise” event to undermine the process.

Yet in the wake of the George Floyd killing and others, millions have just marched for racial justice and police reform. Every one of you must now work to protect the 2020 election. Merely voting is nowhere near enough.

Because the presidency is decided through the Electoral College on a state-by-state basis, this is not a national election. Most likely 2020 will be decided in 18 swing states, many with key US Senate races, nearly all with extreme right-wing legislatures, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, Arizona; then Ohio, New Hampshire, Georgia, New Mexico, Nevada, Iowa; then South Carolina, Alabama, Texas, Kansas, Montana, Kentucky.

Election protection demands at least two coordinators in each state with a thorough, detailed understanding of all the nuances of the election laws in that state.

In turn, every county must have EP activists tightly bound to the local election board. They must know all about the registration rolls, re-registering the disenfranchised, and registering new voters, especially among those who marched.

Based at the election boards and in neighbourhood storefronts and elsewhere, this network of EP activists must:

  • guarantee that all eligible citizens are registered
  • work closely with all phases of Vote by Mail
  • neutralize Trump cultists already infiltrated into the electoral system
  • physically protect election-day voters lined up at election centers
  • work through the post-election night to guarantee a fair vote count

The election is barely four months away. Without top-to-bottom protection, it will be America’s last.

Here are some organizations you could join:

Scrutineers, described by its founder/director Emily Levy as an action-oriented online community of people working for fairness and accuracy in US elections … training a Fairness Force to take action to protect the voters and protect the votes! Join at Scrutineers.org.

Progressive Democrats of America, which Executive Director Alan Minsky says is mobilizing an unprecedented nation-wide Voter Education campaign with a special 2020 voter guide and calendar, plus statewide coordinators in all of the swing states with volunteers on a county-by-county basis.

People Demanding Action, whose ED Andrea Miller works to restore voter registration rolls, sending more than a million postcards to citizens who’ve been disenfranchised, getting them to re-register.

The National Vote from Home Institute, which works with Headcount to promote VBM among younger voters with a strategic roadmap at https://www.voteathome.org

The Covid-19 National Emergency Election Protection Zoom, which convenes most Mondays 5-6:30 pm EST, with recordings posted at freepress.org. To join, contact Sluggo via solartopia.org.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Harvey Wasserman on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Attack Isn’t Our Best Means Of Cyber-Defence

This morning’s news that the SIS engaged in attacks on the Indian High Commission and Embassy of Iran during the late 1980s/early 1990s should come as no surprise. Down the years, there’s been an Orwellian tendency to depict the role of our spy agencies as re-active, and being all about the provision of “defence” and “security” here at home. In reality, that’s not what they’re about. Regularly, our membership of the Five Eyes alliance has seen our spy agencies act as willing guns for hire for whatever contract work that MI6 or the CIA may have in mind... More>>



     
     

    Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

    The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

    ALSO:


    Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

    Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

    Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

    ALSO:

    PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

    The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

    ALSO:

    Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

    Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

    The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

    ALSO:

    Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

    Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

    Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

    A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

    A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

    ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

    ALSO:

    PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

    The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

    ALSO:

    Int'l Trade: New Zealand To Host Virtual APEC In 2021

    Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker announced today that New Zealand’s hosting of APEC in 2021 will go ahead using virtual digital platforms. Mr Peters said the global disruption caused by COVID-19, ... More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     