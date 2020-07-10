Thrive Fund Award Winner – Jess Mavromatis

Winemaker Jess Mavromatis of Ekleipsis Wine has won the inaugural Thrive Fund Award forNorth Canterbury women who are taking their businesses to the next level.

Waipara-based winemaker Jess Mavromatis of Ekleipsis Wine has been awarded the first Thrive Fund business scholarship from public relations consultancy Real Communications.

Jess will use the funding for business mentoring to help expand her boutique organic wine brand which is currently exported to Japan and Australia. Ekleipsis Wine is also available in select restaurants throughout New Zealand and from Vino Fino in Christchurch.

“I am standing on a platform and I’m about to take a big jump with my business so having someone to guide me through the process will help me take my business to the next level.”

Funds for the scholarship were raised from Thrive networking events held earlier this year. Real Communications director Gina McKenzie plans to hold future events to provide ongoing awards for local female business owners who are focused on expanding their businesses.

“I’m looking forward to having Jess as a guest speaker at a future Thrive event so we can learn how she has developed her business, while also supporting new award winners with proceeds from the event.”

© Scoop Media

