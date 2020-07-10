Thrive Fund Award Winner – Jess Mavromatis

Waipara-based winemaker Jess
Mavromatis of Ekleipsis Wine has been awarded the first
Thrive Fund business scholarship from public relations
consultancy Real Communications.
Jess will use the
funding for business mentoring to help expand her boutique
organic wine brand which is currently exported to Japan and
Australia. Ekleipsis Wine is also available in select
restaurants throughout New Zealand and from Vino Fino in
Christchurch.
“I am standing on a
platform and I’m about to take a big jump with my business
so having someone to guide me through the process will help
me take my business to the next
level.”
Funds for the scholarship were
raised from Thrive networking events held earlier this year.
Real Communications director Gina McKenzie plans to hold
future events to provide ongoing awards for local female
business owners who are focused on expanding their
businesses.
“I’m looking forward to having Jess as
a guest speaker at a future Thrive event so we can learn how
she has developed her business, while also supporting new
award winners with proceeds from the
event.”
