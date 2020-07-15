Waikato Offenders Given Second Chance With Driving Programme

NZ Howard League Celebrating 18 months success in Waikato driving programme for offenders – Friday 17 July 2020

Over 600 offenders and ex-prisoners have been given a second chance with a driving programme in the Waikato helping young people off the pathway to prison and into work.

NZ Howard League for Penal Reform CEO Mike Williams says the programme is excellent value for money and costs about the same as keeping one person in prison for a year.

“We only have to keep one person out of jail for a year and the Crown has its money back” he says.

The programme covers the costs of getting the correct ID needed for a licence, practice with a qualified driving instructor, paying for the driving tests and providing a car in which to sit the practical tests.

Hauraki-Waikato MP Hon Nanaia Mahuta will be speaking as well as Mike Williams, Corrections officers, HL driving instructor Kerry Davison and recent participants of the driving programme.

The celebration will be held at:

11am to 12.30

Friday 17 July 2020

Hamilton Community Corrections

150 London Street, Hamilton

07 848 6095

The programme is one of 15 Howard League driving programmes funded by the Provincial Growth Fund and NZTA. Nationwide the programme has achieved over 4000 driving licences.

