Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Urgent Water Notice To Whangarei Residents

Saturday, 18 July 2020, 11:52 am
Press Release: Whangarei District Council

A main watermain on Riverside Drive has burst affecting water supply to Onerahi and Whangarei Heads.

Residents in these areas should only use water for emergency only. Put aside a small amount for drinking only.

There is a small amount in the reservoir but it is dropping fast.

Treatment plants across the district are struggling to cope with the intense rainfall and all other Whangarei residents are asked to immediately start to conserve water - more updates to follow through the day.

ROADING UPDATE FOR WHANGAREI DISTRICT as at 6.41am Saturday July 18.

The slips at Mackesy Rd and Riverside Drive are now cleared.

There is a slip at Dundas Rd, blocking the road.

There is a slip across both lanes of Beach Road, towards Pah Road, Onerahi – Crews to clear Saturday

ROADING UPDATE FOR WHANGAREI DISTRICT as at 9.55pm Friday July 17:

Whareora Road, adjacent to AH Reed Park now flooded. See full list of closed roads and slips below.

Two Civil Defence centres have been set up in the Kamo Scout Hall and Onerahi Community Hall for people who have to leave their homes due to flooding. Visit Civil Defence Northland for details.

ROADING UPDATE FOR WHANGAREI DISTRICT as at 8.55pm Friday July 17:
A slip is blocking Mackesy Rd, about 150m from Riverside Dr end. A slip is also blocking blocking one lane of Riverside Drive, travelling towards Onerahi.

ROADING UPDATE FOR WHANGAREI DISTRICT as at 8.30pm Friday July 17:
There are widespread reports of flooding and residents should avoid travelling. The following roads are confirmed as impassable:
The bottom of Memorial Drive, Riverside, and a section of Riverside Drive, adjacent to BP
Port road, Kioreroa Rd to Fertiliser Rd
Raurimu Ave, DeHaviland to Hodgson Street
Clapham Road at the first bridge, off Whareora Road
Porowini Ave, Kaka Street to Z Station
Kaka Street, Porowini to Morningside Road
Kokopu Road bridge, near Kara Road
Raumanga Valley Road Closed

ROADING UPDATE FOR WHANGAREI DISTRICT as at 7.45pm Friday July 17:
MetService have just issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Whangarei District with torrential rain.
Roading closures:
The bottom of Memorial Drive, Riverside, and a section of Riverside Drive, adjacent to BP, is flooding. Fire and Emergency NZ are assisting with traffic control.
Kokopu Road bridge, near Kara Road, is now under water and impassable.
There are reports of flooding in many other parts of the District - avoid travel if you can, watch for slips, flooding on the road.

ROADING UPDATE FOR WHANGAREI DISTRICT as at 5.50pm Friday July 17:
Road closures: Kokopu Road bridge, near Kara Road, is now under water and impassable.

ROADING UPDATE FOR WHANGAREI DISTRICT as at 5.30pm Friday July 17:
Heavy rain is creating difficult driving conditions around the District.
So far all roads are still open.
Kokopu and Pipiwai Roads are passable but water levels are increasing. Take extra care on these roads.
Visit MetService New Zealand for latest rain updates and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for latest State Highway Information

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whangarei District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mainstream Media’s Romance With Judith Collins

Crikey. It feels like the media and Judith Collins should just get a room and be done with it. Such has been the commentariat’s love affair with National’s new leader – she’s a “warrior queen” according to one take - that Collins would have been applauded whatever she did in yesterday’s reshuffle of her caucus line-up. Keep in mind that these reshuffles are routine events. Every new leader (Todd Muller included) has done one. No big deal. Not this time, though. There would be promotions, there would be demotions. Allegedly, the reshuffle was giving the warrior queen yet another chance to stamp her mark.. More>>

 

Judith Collins: SPEECH: Delivering Infrastructure

Ladies and Gentlemen: May I first thank Beca for hosting us today. More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Unveils Clean Energy Plan

The Green Party is today unveiling part one of its plan for a fossil-fuel free Aotearoa, including an immediate ban on new industrial coal boilers. To ensure a just transition away from fossil-fuels, the Green Party’s Clean Energy Plan will: Establish a Clean ... More>>

ALSO:

National Departures: Press Statement From Michelle Boag

Today I am announcing that I have resigned my membership of the NZ National Party. The last few days have underscored for me the unhealthy relationship I have developed with politics. For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>

Foreign Affairs: New Zealand To Review Relationship Settings With Hong Kong

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced that the New Zealand Government is reviewing the settings of its relationship with Hong Kong. “China’s decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment ... More>>

ALSO:


RACISM IS NO JOKE: Campaign Launched To Fight Racism Against Asian New Zealanders

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has launched the ‘RACISM IS NO JOKE ’ campaign featuring well-known comedian, Filipino New Zealander James Roque. “Since COVID-19, we’ve seen an increase in racism against Chinese and other Asian New ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 