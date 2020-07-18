Whangarei Residents Asked To Keep Saving Water

Whangarei residents are asked to use water for emergency use only while repairs are made to two of the District's three water treatment plants following last night's torrential rain.

Residents should only use water for cooking, drinking and essential hygiene.

Pumps at the Poroti Water Treatment Plant were flooded and will need to be dried which will take at least 24 hours. It is unlikely the plant will be running again before Monday.

The Whau Valley Treatment Plant is still offline as staff try to improve the water quality. It is too early to say how long it will take with the best case scenario being later this evening, but possibly not until tomorrow.

It is important everyone in the Whangarei water supply area saves water now as all reservoirs are dropping and only the Ruddels Treatment Plant is operational.

People need to:

Not wash cars or driveways

Not wash clothes or dishes.

Limit water use to drinking, cooking and essential hygiene.

