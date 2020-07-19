Storm Update For Whangarei As At 18 July 1.30pm

The heavy rain has caused two breaks in Whangarei's sewer lines at Whareora Rd, affecting the Hatea River, and at the intersection of Porowini Ave and Maunu Rd.

Contractors are on their way to repair the breaks. Residents are asked to avoid these areas as road closures will be needed while pumps are put in place.

All residents should avoid swimming or shellfish collection in the Whangarei Harbour until further notice.

Whangarei residents are also being asked to reduce water use while repairs are made to two of the three water treatment plants that service the District.

Contractors are working around the District to clear slips from roads. Visit our website: www.wdc.govt.nz for a full list of road closures and flooding.

