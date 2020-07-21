Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Residents Asked To Continue To Keep Saving Water Following The Extreme Weather Event Of July 17-18

Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Whangarei District Council

We need everyone to try to reduce their water use by 50% this week so we can increase our stocks of clean drinking water.

Two of our three water treatment plants are now operating at normal capacity but we still need time to increase stocks of clean water stored in reservoirs. Most reservoir levels dropped to 10-20% on the weekend when water treatment plants broke down and could not re-stock them.

Key reservoir levels as at 7am this morning:

Fairway Drive 33%

Kamo 39%

Onerahi 37%

Anzac 25%

Reservoir levels vary during a normal day and are constantly re-stocked by water treatment plants. We need to get them to around 80% full to be safe against another serious breakdown.

General storm update:

The massive clean-up effort continues around the District.

Most roads are now open but some are still at one lane due to slips so please drive with caution.

Roading crews are out inspecting and repairing roads across the District and their first priority will be to safely reopen closed roads.

A full list of road closures and storm updates is available on our website - www.wdc.govt.nz

Many businesses, properties and homes have been affected by flooding, leakage and slips.

Our phone lines are open and customers should call us on 430 4200 (0800 932 463) to report any damage to roads or blocked drains. If you are concerned about the structure of your home or land, let us know and we will send out an inspector.

Warnings remain in place for all residents to avoid swimming and shellfish collection in the Whangarei Harbour until further notice following sewage leaks.

Here is some further advice for people whose homes were flooded or properties damaged:
• Contact your insurer or broker as soon as possible to start the claims process
• People can also make claims to EQC: http://www.eqc.govt.nz
• Take photos of any damage and note details of valuable items. It will help speed up assessments of your claims
• Get essential services repaired and keep copies of invoices
• If your home has been flooded you will need to get a registered electrician to check your wiring
• Regard all flood water as being contaminated as it may have high levels of bacteria.
• Carpet or furniture that has been flooded it may need to be disinfected.
• Make your home safe and sanitary but don’t do non-essential repairs

Follow our progress:
http://www.wdc.govt.nz/…/Latest-N…/Pages/Storm-July2020.aspx

