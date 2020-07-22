Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Critical And Ageing Culvert Needs Multi-million-dollar Repair Job In Central New Plymouth

Wednesday, 22 July 2020, 3:49 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

A $2.5 million repair job has been recommended by independent engineers WSP to bring a 40 year old stormwater culvert near State Highway 3, at the Mangorei road intersection, up to scratch.

The repairs would fix a 60-metre stretch of stormwater (rainwater which flushes out into rivers, lakes and the sea) pipe on Waiwaka Terrace and a decision on the project will be made by the Mayor and Councillors at a meeting on 1 September. This one-off and unbudgeted piece of work highlights the precarious state of the District’s water network which was highlighted during ex-Cyclone Gita, with $44 million immediately set aside for short term upgrades while further independent reviews of the whole network were carried out.

“We treasure our water here in New Plymouth District, and living in a Lifestyle Capital with such high rainfall, we need a stormwater system that flushes out residual water efficiently. This culvert is a risk to public safety and private property. The problem section runs beneath a private driveway and it’ll be a tricky job due to a number of factors, including the depth and the need to keep services operating while we work. But it’s critical the work gets done as quickly as possible and we’ve been talking with neighbours,” says NPDC Infrastructure Manager David Langford.

NPDC looks after 284km of stormwater pipes collecting water from more than 6,600 hectares of urban land around the District.

All the details can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


MP Fired: Iain Lees-Galloway Loses Job After Affair


Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she had asked the individual to relay anything directly to my office.
No other details were provided to me. My Chief of Staff subsequently contacted the Leader of the Opposition’s office to pass on contact information, should that be required by the correspondent. At around 3pm my office received an email directly from a third party alleging that the Minister had an inappropriate relationship with a former staffer who worked in one of his agencies... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 