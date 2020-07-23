Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update For Whangarei Extreme Weather Event 23 July 2020

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 9:46 am
Press Release: Whangarei District Council

All three of Whangarei’s Water Treatment Plants are now back in operation and residents are asked to keep saving water for a few more days to allow stocks of clean water to recover.

“We're thrilled to report steady progress on our water-saving mission to refill our reservoirs, after the weekend's severe storm disabled water-treatment plants,” says Whangarei District Council CE Rob Forlong.

“We were able to do this because of fantastic public efforts to save water, and because the Poroti Treatment Plant has been repaired and brought back online. We still need to save water - at least 20% compared to normal - so we're inviting the whole city to skip a load of washing and dress-down in their "back of the closet" outfits tomorrow!”

Updated reservoir levels as at 7am this morning:

Fairway Drive 53%

Kamo 70%

Onerahi 46%

Anzac 47%

“If we can keep up the water-saving efforts we're aiming to hit 80% in these reservoirs and then it will be safe to ease back restrictions,” says Mr Forlong.

Mr Forlong says the clean-up continues today around the District following the extreme weather event of July 17-18, which weather scientists have described as a one in 500 year event. More than 200mm of rain fell in Whangarei in a 12-hour period, causing widespread flooding and damage to roads, parks and the District’s wastewater and stormwater systems.

“There is no doubt this was a massive weather event for Whangarei - the biggest in living memory. It will take us weeks, if not months to repair all the damage around the place.”

Mr Forlong says 10 roads remain closed around the District, seven due to slips, two to flooding and one due to an unsafe bridge. One of the worse affected roads is Matapouri Rd, where there are 16 slips to clear in the section between Kaiatea Rd to Sandy Bay. This work is expected to take around 2 weeks. A further 32 roads are still down to one lane and people should drive with caution.

“At the moment our priority is on getting our closed roads open, so we are asking residents to be patient if their roads has not been fully cleared yet. We will get there but we are working on the most urgent roads where residents have no access to their properties and will prioritise other roads.”

LINK TO FACEBOOK EVENT FOR DISTRICT-WIDE MUFTIDAY: https://www.facebook.com/events/1011905805933456/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whangarei District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Who Really Deserves Sympathy When Stress Makes People Behave Badly


Sex always makes people sit up and pay attention to what‘s on the news bulletins. The political circus aside…. Power (not sex) has really been the central element in the scandals that have ended the political careers of Iain Lees- Galloway and Andrew Falloon. Workplace romances do happen, but perceptions also matter. It is unacceptable for an MP, let alone for a Minister of the Crown to conduct an intimate relationship with someone whose employment – and career advancement – can be seen as being dependent on the Minister’s good will... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 