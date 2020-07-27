Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt Valley Women’s Refuge Calls For Support To Grow Stronger Families

Monday, 27 July 2020, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Women's Refuge

This week the Hutt Valley Women’s Refuge launched a fundraising and awareness campaign calling for support for their work in growing stronger families.

Family violence is a significant issue for Hutt Valley communities. In fact, the Hutt Valley records some of the highest per capita rate of family violence in New Zealand.

In a regional context, the Hutt Valley accounts for approximately 28% of Wellington’s total population, but records approximately 40% of family violence.

Hutt Valley Women’s Refuge are stepping up to address this.

Our annual appeal is called ‘Growing stronger families’ this year, and we aim to increase awareness and raise more funds to support our part in the solution to the Hutt Valley’s family violence problem.

In terms of violence prevention, the refuge works with and walks alongside whole families. Supporting women, men, and children.

For example, we coordinate educational programmes for women and children, that have been proven to empower participants to speak up and take action for better outcomes in their lives. We also work in partnership with other support services such as Kōkiri Māori Women’s Refuge, and ManKind, a support and education service for men involved with family harm looking for help.


Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry supports the campaign.

“Lockdown was a salient reminder of the persistent family violence issues we face in our communities,” says Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry.

“We can all play a part in creating safer communities, by supporting our organisations that are at the front line."

“The Hutt Valley Women’s Refuge are doing great work and it’s time for us all to get behind them to help eliminate family violence within our city.”

The families the refuge supports can take any shape; solo parents starting out on their own, same sex couples or traditional families who have suffered violence and want help rebuilding. It’s about growing stronger families that can look forward to positive futures.

It starts with having more funding - the refuge’s resources are stretched - and we know we can do more in our community.

Please donate to our appeal for a violence free Hutt Valley. You’ll see volunteers out on the streets or you can go to www.huttwomen.org.nz to donate online.

