Judge Is Third Generation To Judge Christchurch Show

Corey Ferguson, with his daughter, Maddison, 8, and Ferdon BStone Vienna, a descendant from Ferdon's influential Viyella family. The Viyellas will be represented in the GONE GLOBAL sale in Canada on August 28-29, hosted by Avonlea Jerseys' Andrew and Jennifer Vander Meulen. The sale will be available online at www.cattleclub.com Photo: Bradley Cullen

The dairy committee has appointed Corey Ferguson as its judge for the New Zealand Agricultural Show’s On-Farm Competition from November 11-13.

Corey is a well-known face within Ferdon Genetics’ exceptional Jersey operation at Otorohanga. He is currently contract milking in Te Awamutu, running 235 cows on 80ha. He will be the third generation to officiate at Christchurch Show, and he has been on the halter of a number of Champions during his career.

Corey is well travelled within the industry, working in Australia preparing cattle, and he has worked in Semex’s Hall of Fame at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, in Toronto, Canada. His long-term goals include returning to Ferdon and narrowing down his already impressive golf handicap.

“I love seeing good cows, no matter what breed they are,” Corey said. “A good cow is a good cow, regardless of her colour.”

The on-farm concept has been successfully run in the Waikato twice. Canterbury will welcome Holstein, Jersey, Ayrshire, Milking Shorthorn, and Brown Swiss entries this year. Geographically, the competition will encompass exhibitors from the greater Canterbury region, who will get their cattle show-ready at home on their properties. Corey will visit the farms involved, with the exhibitors will parade their cattle as they would at the show (albeit without the rest of the competition standing side-by-side).

Placings will be decided by pointing the cattle within their breed and age-groups. A Junior, Intermediate and Senior Champion will be awarded in every breed. And, a Supreme Champion of All Breeds be announced at the competition’s completion.

A professional cattle photographer will follow the tour, which will give exhibitors valuable marketing options. Candid photographs would also be taken for the final presentation video and prizegiving.

Officials say the public are welcome to follow the judging, and to attend the prize-giving – which will bring the exhibitor community together. It will be held in the Sheep Breeders’ Bar at Canterbury Agricultural Park, on November 13.

