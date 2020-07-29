Maungauika Coastal Track Remains Closed Following Second Cliff Collapse

Maungauika coastal track remains closed following second cliff collapseAnother section of cliff face has fallen above the coastal track at the base of Maungauika / North Head

in Devonport, blocking the path and causing damage to railings.

The slip was reported on Monday 27 July. This is the second significant slip within the last twelve months.

A section of the cliff face collapsed in July 2019 following a storm event, resulting in the closure of the

coastal track while assessments were undertaken.

Nick Turoa, Tūpuna Maunga Authority Operations Manager, explains that further assessing the stability

of the cliff face and safety of the track will inform next steps.

“The area in question is prone to slips, especially after rainy periods. The most recent slip is frustrating,

however it does underscore the need to take a careful and rigorous process to ensure the area is safe first

and foremost.”

“The Tūpuna Maunga Authority have been working with geotechnical engineers and geologists to assess the

cliff above the track. Due to the nature of the cliff face, there are a number of technical difficulties that we

have been working through. Since the slip in 2019, and following the advice of the engineers, we have scaled

the rock face and removed loose rock and dead vegetation. We have also had geologists and geotech

specialists give advice on health and safety procedures, and we installed gates in the most prone areas, which

can be locked when slips occur. Signage is also in place to advise the track is closed.”

“A geotech engineer has visited the most recent slip and we await an assessment and recommendations

before considering our next steps. In the meantime, we ask the public to stay away from the Maungauika

/ North Head coastal track while assessments are carried out. Please respect the dangers, and do not cross

the barriers.”

