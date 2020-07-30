Te Pūtahitanga O Te Waipounamu Invests In Ongoing Support For Whānau

“The kaupapa of Te Pātaka is that “No whānau go hungry” said Tā Mark Solomon, chairperson of Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu.

In Blenheim yesterday, Tā Mark Solomon signed an agreement with Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua who will umbrella Te Pātaka to support whānau to access healthy food and other goods and services.

“Until Te Pātaka is fully established as a charitable trust we are delighted to partner with Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua for the ongoing consolidation of sustainable pātaka across Te Tauihu.

Te Pātaka was established after the Marlborough Māori Welfare Recovery Team delivered over 409 support packages to whānau with emergency needs. Te Pātaka will support whānau through these significant troubled times as a result of the impact of COVID-19.

“The aim of our investment is to establish sustainable pātaka across Te Tauihu to align with one of the priority areas of the chairs of Te Tauihu iwi for the next phase of the COVID-19 recovery and that is around kai” said Pouārahi of Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, Helen Leahy.

“Te Pātaka will work directly with whānau in the ongoing provision of kai, including through the New Zealand Food Network/Kiwi Harvest pilot” said Ms Leahy.

“We are also very keen to keep our whānau warm through the provision of firewood, of clothing and other goods. The need for such support is high, and complex” said Ms Leahy.

“Te Pātaka will also aim to educate the whānau to be independent by establishing maara kai and teaching mahinga kai practices so that whānau may be able to support themselves. Through the initiative, whānau will gain more confidence to participate in te ao Māori and with the wider community.

“We are absolutely heartened by the initiative that has come from Te Pātaka and welcome the commitment and the foresight of all involved to keep this focus uppermost for whānau in Te Tauihu.

