Be A Tidy Kiwi Launches A New Website That Has Recycling As Its Focus

Be a Tidy Kiwi launches its new website https://beatidykiwi.nz today providing Kiwis with a one stop resource for keeping our communities clean.

The new website takes a holistic look at recycling and waste and provides guidance on how people can get involved. The website also provides a recycling directory to show people where they can go to drop off their waste.

General Manager of Be a Tidy Kiwi, Richard Leckinger, says today’s world is very different from when the iconic brand was created in the 1960’s.

“Be a Tidy Kiwi was invented to be the face of a litter prevention campaign but has transitioned over time to helping Kiwis dispose of waste responsibly. Fast forward to now and over the past three years we’ve introduced colour coded smart technology bins, worked with industry and councils and have delivered a national campaign focusing on Kiwi’s love of place. Clean communities need strategically placed public place recycling and waste facilities,” said Leckinger.

“We’ve conducted around 50 litter audits this year and with better placed facilities and awareness campaigns like “Let’s Put Litter in its Place”, we have seen a 22% reduction in observed littering behaviour and a significant drop in people saying there is a problem with litter. Litter is an ongoing societal challenge and during lockdown we have started to see face masks and gloves as the new litter items.”

On average Kiwis throw away 730 kilograms of household rubbish per person every year. That’s the equivalent of around 3000 bottles, cans or cartons for every person. Waste isn’t just packaging, consumers are throwing away e-waste, food, clothes and furniture which makes us some of the biggest generators of rubbish in the OECD.

Leckinger said, “One person’s waste is another person’s resource – by taking products that we don’t use any longer to a local resource recycling centre, charity shop, second hand or pre-loved shop we can give it a new life.”

Be a Tidy Kiwi has added a directory to help people find their nearest recycling centre and what products can be recycled there. They will continue adding to this directory with the intention of providing a nationwide postcode directory to encourage people to do the right thing.”

The Board of Be A Tidy Kiwi would like to take this opportunity to welcome both Penny Hulse MNZM and Ewan Warrender to it’s board, please check out their credentials on the website.

