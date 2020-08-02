Name Release - Fatal Crash, Nukuhou

Police can now name the man who died following a crash on Bell Road, Nukuhou, on Friday 31 July.

He was Scott Joseph Sinclair, 23, of Nukuhou.

Police extend their condolences to his family and friends.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, and Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

In particular Police would like to hear from the person in a red truck who stopped to help at the scene.

Anyone who has information to share with Police should phone 105 and quote file number 200731/3746.

