‘Bayleys Friday Night Feast’ Is Back

The Feast Marlborough Charitable Trust (Feast Marlborough) is delighted that ‘Bayleys Friday Night Feast’ is back for 2020 and will be held on Friday 9th October at the Forum in Blenheim’s CBD.

The annual outdoor family-friendly event was previously scheduled for May, but had to be rescheduled due to Covid-19 event management restrictions. “We are delighted to bring back one of Marlborough’s favourite events”, said Fiona Fenwick, Feast Marlborough Chair.

“Our vendors were all set to deliver our best event yet earlier in the year, when we had no choice but to postpone. However, we are so excited that once again Blenheim’s CBD will come alive with great food, wine and music”

Supported by Marlborough District Council, ‘Bayleys Friday Night Feast’ is a gathering of some of Marlborough’s finest food producers creating crowd pleasing offerings from both food trucks and outdoor stalls. They will serve up hundreds of dishes to local Marlburians as well as visitors to the region, under twinkling lights and hopefully a clear Marlborough sky!

Feast Marlborough are thrilled to have Bayleys Marlborough on board again as naming sponsor of ‘Bayleys Friday Night Feast’, Fiona added, “Bayleys are our perfect partner for this exciting and inclusive Marlborough community event and we are grateful for their continuing support”.

Glenn Dick, Director of Bayleys Marlborough said, “We are proud to be associated with this great event which is now in its fourth year. It’s been a tough year for many so hopefully this exciting foodie event, that showcases some of the regions best food and wine, can spread some welcome cheer as we head into Spring”.

The event kicks off at 3.30pm in The Forum area of Blenheim CBD and runs through until 8.30pm, following which visitors can continue their evening in one of Blenheim’s many restaurants and bars.

Children are actively welcomed and will enjoy many treats planned for the early part of the event.

Music, entertainment and fun will underpin the evening and the organisers look forward to continuing to grow the already strong reputation of the event as being a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Further announcements will be made in the coming weeks outlining all the exciting food and entertainment that will be on offer.

