Council Releases Details Of New Olympic Pool Build

Big and exciting plans are in place for Gisborne’s new Olympic Pool facility. Following the Government’s announcement last month that it would fund up to $40m for a redeveloped facility through the Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) COVID-19 response, Council yesterday released further details about what’s in store for Gisborne swimmers over the next two years.

“It’s actually going to be a complex of new pools,” said Andrew White, director of liveable communities at Council.

“There will be a new, year-round temperature-controlled hall comprising a multi-use 50m pool, a leisure and toddlers pool, a learn-to-swim and hydrotherapy pool, and all the associated facilities to support them.

“The outdoor area will have a new hydroslide, a wet-deck play area, and a family-friendly swimming area.”

Mr White said there would be no interruption to the public’s access to swimming during construction, as the pools would be built in phased developments.

The “early works” phase, beginning in September, will involve building a permanent external toilet and change block and installing numerous temporary facilities to allow the area to operate year-round. Next will be demolishing the existing entrance and 50m pool areas to build the new indoor component of the facility.

The options for the redevelopment were consulted on widely in the previous Long Term Plan consultations.

The outdoor pools will run as per usual over summer, but fencing around the old indoor pool will signpost that the works are underway.

“In the second phase, beginning in 2022, our new indoor facility will open and we’ll close the outdoor area and redevelop it,” Mr White said.

“Further community engagement will take place as we fine tune the external facilities. Our community and Council have recognised for a long time the importance of having a modern aquatic facility.

“The facilities we’re planning will have significant benefits to local people in terms of physical and mental health, and will continue to teach young people to be safe around water. We’re thrilled that Central Government has also recognised and backed the community recreational, fitness and sporting benefits of the project.

“Coupled with the jobs it will create, it’s a fantastic outcome for this region at any time, and the best of all as we recover from COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown.”

He said the entire project is expected to be completed during the summer of 2022.

© Scoop Media

