Update - Homicide, Kopu-Hikuai

A murder charge has been laid in relation to the death of a 20-year-old man on Kopu-Hikuai Road last night.

A 23-year-old man will appear in Hamilton District Court today.

Police are working to establish the circumstances, however we do believe the victim and the alleged offender were known to each other.

We are appealing for sightings of two vehicles on Kopu-Hikuai Road last night between 6pm and 7.30pm - a dark green 1997 Jaguar xJ6 Saloon and a silver 2003 Mazda Bounty double cab ute.

A scene examination is ongoing on Kopu-Hikuai Road today and motorists are thanked for their patience and cooperation.

If you can help Police with any information, please get in touch on 105 and quote file number 200806/1185.

