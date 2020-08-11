COVID-19 Community Case – Auckland Health Sector Update
Health authorities in Auckland are asking residents to be vigilant and follow public health advice following a positive case of COVID-19 in the city, which has seen a short term return to Alert Level 3. Health authorities are also advising Aucklanders not to panic.
A person in their 50s was confirmed as having COVID-19 this afternoon, the first community case reported in Auckland since May 22. Since that time some members of the person’s household have also tested positive.
Northern Region Health Coordination Centre Lead (and Counties Manukau Health CEO) Margie Apa said the health sector in Auckland is well prepared to respond to new community cases but asks Aucklanders to prepare to be patient if they are aiming to be tested tomorrow.
“This news is of concern, but we expected to see further community cases in Auckland at some point in this pandemic, and we are well prepared.
“We are working closely with the Ministry of Health and other agencies to ensure everything possible is done to contain the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
“Our message to people living in Auckland is to continue to be vigilant. The best defense against COVID-19 is to follow the same actions we took earlier in the pandemic. Maintain good hand hygiene. If you are sick, stay home. Keep track of your movements to help us with contact tracing. Maintain physical distancing.
“If you have any symptoms, please get a free test at your local doctor, Urgent Care Clinic, or at one of our Community Testing Centres. If you are unsure, call your local doctor or Healthline. We advise that you ring ahead if you are planning to see your practice.”
“The all-of-community response that served us well in the early days of the pandemic is now more important than ever and we thank everyone for continuing do their part.”
Capacity at Auckland’s four Community Testing Centres has been boosted from tomorrow, with additional staff and longer hours. Traffic management is in place at all four sites, but people should expect longer waits than usual and be patient.
Two pop-up centres will be open from 9am tomorrow. One in Otara Town Centre carpark (14 Fair Mall, Otara), the second at Health New Lynn (Level 1 carpark, Totara Health Services, McCrae Way, New Lynn).
General Practices and Urgent Care Clinics are also prepared for a higher volume of testing. Mobile testing units are on standby to be deployed rapidly to locations throughout the city as directed by public health.
All health services are regarded as essential and should continue as usual with an additional focus on infection prevention control measures and distancing of patients. Hospitals will continue with planned care including clinics and surgery – patients should keep their appointments unless advised otherwise by their specialists. The city’s hospitals and aged residential care facilities are updating their visitor policies and other protocols to protect the most vulnerable.
If you have any concerns please seek advice from Healthline or any GP on getting a free test.
- Ends -
Notes for editors
The Northland and metro Auckland DHBs (Counties Manukau, Waitematā and Auckland DHBs) are operating a regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC).
Updated locations and hours for Community Testing Centres and Urgent Care Clinics are below.
COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRES
|Location
|Centre Name
|Operating Hours
|Referral Process
|NORTH
NORTHCOTE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
16-18 College Road, Northcote. Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue. Entrance via College Road.
|Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm
|Walk-in/Drive Thru
|CENTRAL
EDEN TERRACE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
112 New North Road, Eden Terrace. Entrance via Ngahura Street, Grafton
|Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm
|WEST
WHANAU HOUSE, WAIPAREIRA TRUST HENDERSON
Corner of Edsel St & Catherine St, Henderson
|Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm
|WEST
HEALTH NEW LYNN
Level 1 Carpark, Totara Health Services, McCrae Way, New Lynn
|Open Mon to Sun, 9am – 5pm
|SOUTH
THE WHANĀU ORA COMMUNITY CLINIC
25 Druces Road, Wiri
|Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm
|SOUTH
OTARA COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
Otara Town Centre carpark, 14 Fair Mall, Otara
|Open Mon to Sun, 9am – 6pm
URGENT CARE CLINICS
|Location
|Centre Name
|Address
|Operating Hours
|NORTH
|Shorecare Smales Farm
|Smales Farm 74 Taharoto Road, Takapuna
|24 Hours
|Shorecare Northcross
|948 East Coast Road, Northcross
|8am - 8pm
|WEST
|White Cross Henderson
|131 Lincoln Road, Henderson, Auckland
|24 Hours
|White Cross New Lynn
|2144-2146 Great North Road, New Lynn
|8am – 10pm
|CENTRAL
|East Tamaki Healthcare (ETHC) - Glen Innes
|5 Mayfair Place, Glen Innes
|8am – 8pm
|White Cross Urgent Care & GP - Ascot 24/7
|90 Green Lane East, Remuera
|24 Hours
|White Cross Urgent Care & GP - Lunn Ave
|110 Lunn Avenue, Remuera
|8am - 8pm
|White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - Otahuhu
|15-23 Station Road, Otahuhu
|8am - 10pm
|Mt Roskill Medical & Surgical Centre
|445 Richardson Road, Mt Roskill
|8am - 8pm
|White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - St Lukes
|52 Saint Lukes Road, Mount Albert
|8am - 8pm
|White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - Ponsonby
|202 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby
|8am - 8pm
|EAST
|East Care
|260 Botany Road, Golflands
|Open 24 Hours
|Local Doctors Dawson
|124 Dawson Road, Flat Bush
|8am -8pm
|SOUTH
|East Tamaki Healthcare Mangere Town Centre
|10 Waddon Place, Mangere
|8am -8pm
|Local Doctors Weymouth
|235 Browns Road, Manurewa
|8am -8pm
|Local Doctors Otara
|3 Watford Street Otara
|8am -11pm
|Takanini Urgent Care
|106 Great South Road, Takanini
|8am -8pm
|Counties Urgent Care (Papakura)
|6-18 O'Shannessey Street, Papakura
|8am -10pm
|Urgent Care Franklin
|149 Manukau Road, Pukekohe
|8am -8pm