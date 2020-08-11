COVID-19 Community Case – Auckland Health Sector Update

Health authorities in Auckland are asking residents to be vigilant and follow public health advice following a positive case of COVID-19 in the city, which has seen a short term return to Alert Level 3. Health authorities are also advising Aucklanders not to panic.

A person in their 50s was confirmed as having COVID-19 this afternoon, the first community case reported in Auckland since May 22. Since that time some members of the person’s household have also tested positive.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre Lead (and Counties Manukau Health CEO) Margie Apa said the health sector in Auckland is well prepared to respond to new community cases but asks Aucklanders to prepare to be patient if they are aiming to be tested tomorrow.

“This news is of concern, but we expected to see further community cases in Auckland at some point in this pandemic, and we are well prepared.

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Health and other agencies to ensure everything possible is done to contain the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

“Our message to people living in Auckland is to continue to be vigilant. The best defense against COVID-19 is to follow the same actions we took earlier in the pandemic. Maintain good hand hygiene. If you are sick, stay home. Keep track of your movements to help us with contact tracing. Maintain physical distancing.

“If you have any symptoms, please get a free test at your local doctor, Urgent Care Clinic, or at one of our Community Testing Centres. If you are unsure, call your local doctor or Healthline. We advise that you ring ahead if you are planning to see your practice.”

“The all-of-community response that served us well in the early days of the pandemic is now more important than ever and we thank everyone for continuing do their part.”

Capacity at Auckland’s four Community Testing Centres has been boosted from tomorrow, with additional staff and longer hours. Traffic management is in place at all four sites, but people should expect longer waits than usual and be patient.

Two pop-up centres will be open from 9am tomorrow. One in Otara Town Centre carpark (14 Fair Mall, Otara), the second at Health New Lynn (Level 1 carpark, Totara Health Services, McCrae Way, New Lynn).

General Practices and Urgent Care Clinics are also prepared for a higher volume of testing. Mobile testing units are on standby to be deployed rapidly to locations throughout the city as directed by public health.

All health services are regarded as essential and should continue as usual with an additional focus on infection prevention control measures and distancing of patients. Hospitals will continue with planned care including clinics and surgery – patients should keep their appointments unless advised otherwise by their specialists. The city’s hospitals and aged residential care facilities are updating their visitor policies and other protocols to protect the most vulnerable.

If you have any concerns please seek advice from Healthline or any GP on getting a free test.

The Northland and metro Auckland DHBs (Counties Manukau, Waitematā and Auckland DHBs) are operating a regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC).

Updated locations and hours for Community Testing Centres and Urgent Care Clinics are below.

COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRES

Location Centre Name Operating Hours Referral Process NORTH NORTHCOTE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE 16-18 College Road, Northcote. Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue. Entrance via College Road. Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm Walk-in/Drive Thru CENTRAL EDEN TERRACE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE 112 New North Road, Eden Terrace. Entrance via Ngahura Street, Grafton Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm WEST WHANAU HOUSE, WAIPAREIRA TRUST HENDERSON Corner of Edsel St & Catherine St, Henderson Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm WEST HEALTH NEW LYNN Level 1 Carpark, Totara Health Services, McCrae Way, New Lynn Open Mon to Sun, 9am – 5pm SOUTH THE WHANĀU ORA COMMUNITY CLINIC 25 Druces Road, Wiri Open Mon to Sun, 8am – 6pm SOUTH OTARA COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE Otara Town Centre carpark, 14 Fair Mall, Otara Open Mon to Sun, 9am – 6pm

URGENT CARE CLINICS

Location Centre Name Address Operating Hours NORTH Shorecare Smales Farm Smales Farm 74 Taharoto Road, Takapuna 24 Hours Shorecare Northcross 948 East Coast Road, Northcross 8am - 8pm WEST White Cross Henderson 131 Lincoln Road, Henderson, Auckland 24 Hours White Cross New Lynn 2144-2146 Great North Road, New Lynn 8am – 10pm CENTRAL East Tamaki Healthcare (ETHC) - Glen Innes 5 Mayfair Place, Glen Innes 8am – 8pm White Cross Urgent Care & GP - Ascot 24/7 90 Green Lane East, Remuera 24 Hours White Cross Urgent Care & GP - Lunn Ave 110 Lunn Avenue, Remuera 8am - 8pm White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - Otahuhu 15-23 Station Road, Otahuhu 8am - 10pm Mt Roskill Medical & Surgical Centre 445 Richardson Road, Mt Roskill 8am - 8pm White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - St Lukes 52 Saint Lukes Road, Mount Albert 8am - 8pm White Cross Accident & Urgent Medical - Ponsonby 202 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby 8am - 8pm EAST East Care 260 Botany Road, Golflands Open 24 Hours Local Doctors Dawson 124 Dawson Road, Flat Bush 8am -8pm SOUTH East Tamaki Healthcare Mangere Town Centre 10 Waddon Place, Mangere 8am -8pm Local Doctors Weymouth 235 Browns Road, Manurewa 8am -8pm Local Doctors Otara 3 Watford Street Otara 8am -11pm Takanini Urgent Care 106 Great South Road, Takanini 8am -8pm Counties Urgent Care (Papakura) 6-18 O'Shannessey Street, Papakura 8am -10pm Urgent Care Franklin 149 Manukau Road, Pukekohe 8am -8pm

