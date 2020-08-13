Waipareira Opens New Covid Testing Clinic At Auckland Port

Whānau o Waipareira has branched into the city – establishing a new Covid Testing Clinic at the Ports of Auckland.

The West Auckland-based organisation today opened a new clinic at the Jellicoe Port, in central Auckland. This clinic is the second one opened and manned by Whānau Waipareira.

The Covid Clinic at Whānau House, Henderson, was one of the initial clinics operating in Auckland and yesterday carried out a whopping 715 swabs. That is one swab every 59 seconds. Te

Waipareira CEO John Tamihere said he was proud of the Waipareira and Whānau Ora kaimahi, who will always go above and beyond.

“While others have the option of isolation, our kaimahi are committed to ensuring those who are vulnerable within our community have support,” Tamihere said.

“The establishment of the Clinic in the city is an extension of how we operate in the west.

“Our doors are open to all.”

All staff on the front line have all the requisite qualification.

“My staff have all the right PPE equipment to continue serving our people.”

© Scoop Media

