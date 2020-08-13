He Panui | OUR NEWS

Council commits to anti-racism journey

Council has today committed to undertaking anti-racism work, agreeing to put in place plans, resources and actions to deliver on its commitment to tangata whenua in Tairāwhiti. This follows a public deputation in June from Tina Ngata, requesting that Council embark on an anti-racism journey after its decision making around the reinstatement of the Endeavour models.

“There is no more powerful act we can do to combat racism than to change policy,” she told councillors today. “An anti-racist future is possible and it starts with recognising it and addressing it.”

A report from chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann recommended the anti-racism work should include historical and contextual understanding, with research into the Council’s policies and practices from the past and present.

Green light for Potae Avenue to Nelson Road link

Planning is now complete for the new road link which will connect Potae Avenue to Nelson Road. Work on the $1.8m connection is expected to start in spring and will bring a range of benefits to the community, says Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

"The intersection of Lytton Road and Potae Avenue has become a very busy intersection at peak times, which is especially challenging for residents from nearby retirement villages. This project was identified as a priority by the community in our long term plan and will have a real impact on the quality of life for so many residents."

New bus shelter art around Tairāwhiti

Vibrant bus shelter art and smart bins are being rolled out across Tairāwhiti, designed to prevent littering and inspire bus users to keep Gisborne beautiful. The bus shelter art was designed by local artist Wayne Crosby, who took inspiration from Gisborne's beach lifestyle and landmarks. "In the past our bus shelters were targeted by vandals and often left with litter which is disappointing for the many people who use them," says network technician Lauriel Chase. "We want the community to look after our facilities, so the artwork was commissioned to beautify the area as well as sharing a key message: pick up your rubbish."

Tairāwhiti is at Covid Alert Level 2

The health system is well prepared for this – the focus now is preventing the virus from spreading in our community.

Here's what Level 2 means for Tairāwhiti:

- Don’t panic buy. Local businesses are open with social distancing in place. Shop normally so others can do the same.

- Keep a two metre physical distance and wear a mask when in public when you can’t distance.

- Stay home if you’re sick, wash your hands, cough or sneeze into your elbow, keep surfaces clean.

- Essential services will always be available.

- If you have cold or flu-like symptoms, call your doctor or the Healthline team (for free) on 0800 358 5453

Natural Heritage Fund applications open

Council is taking applications for the Natural Heritage Fund, to assist private landowners to protect or enhance indigenous biodiversity on their land. Any privately-owned land within the district is eligible for the funding, which is made available instead of rates remissions on a limited number of properties. Since its inception in 2013, the Natural Heritage Fund has helped fund 39 projects and allocated more than $300,000 for native planting, pest and weed control and stock exclusion fencing. The aim is to protect and restore indigenous vegetation, wetlands and waterways. There is about $40,000 available each year for one or more projects, with applications ranked on biodiversity merit and approved to the extent of available funds.

Funding for Waipaoa River Flood Control Scheme

Council has been awarded $7.5million in Government funding to co-invest in the Waipaoa Flood Control Scheme. The funding will create 20 new jobs for the construction of stopbanks along Waipaoa River to protect valuable horticulture land. "As a region, we are known for growing great food and we need to protect our fertile soils. Investment in flood control will help our region adapt and build resilience against the effects of climate change, by managing the higher magnitude and more frequent flood events we are experiencing," says Mayor Rehette Stoltz. "Work is due to commence before the end of October. The co-investment will also continue to support our regional recovery from the effects of Covid-19."

Details of new Olympic Pool build

Big and exciting plans are in place for Gisborne's new Olympic Pool facility. Following the Government's announcement that it would fund up to $40m for a redeveloped facility through the Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) Covid-19 response, Council released further details about what's in store for Gisborne swimmers over the next two years. "It's actually going to be a complex of new pools," said Andrew White, director of liveable communities. "There will be a new, year-round temperature-controlled hall comprising a multi-use 50m pool, a leisure and toddlers pool, a learn-to-swim and hydrotherapy pool, and all the associated facilities to support them. The outdoor area will have a new hydroslide, a wet-deck play area, and a family-friendly swimming area."

Seal down on PGF Aerodrome Road upgrade

It’s been all action this week on the $3.2m Provincial Growth funded upgrade of Aerodrome Road. Keeping one eye on the weather forecast, Fulton Hogan sealing crews took advantage of the week’s early sunshine and laid a waterproof seal over the road. The seal will remain as a temporary surface until the road is asphalted in spring, says Journeys capital manager Darren Cox.

"With underground moisture levels very high at the moment, we need to wait for drier weather before we start asphalting," said Mr Cox. "To get this seal done is a fantastic result and reflects the hard work that everyone has put in so far, considering we had the Covid-19 lockdown period and then the flood event in July."

Loving Making a Difference

When Sam Kernohan was in his last year of high school he did a wheels, tracks and rollers course which opened a whole world of wonderful for the teenager. Once in the workforce he dabbled in retail, working at a checkout, stocking shelves and generally doing a little bit of everything but a lack of hours saw that fade away.

The 19-year-old didn't give up on his dream of working in roading and finally, thanks to the Tairāwhiti Economic Support Package Redeployment Programme, he's in it and thriving. "I was on the benefit for a bit but then I got a call from the Ministry of Social Development and they told me about this," he says.

Smart fire use encouraged to reduce air pollution

Tairāwhiti residents are reminded to only burn dry, suitable firewood and keep chimneys clean and maintained to minimise air pollution. During winter air quality usually declines due to smoke from woodburners and domestic fires. The National Environmental Standards for Air Quality (NESAQ) sets a minimum level of health protection for all New Zealanders. Councils are required to monitor levels of Particulate Matter of less than10 micrometres in diameter (PM10) to meet the set health protection levels.

