Cantabrians March To Defend The Right To Life

Right to Life commends the more than 1,000 Cantabrian men, women and children who peacefully and joyfully marched from Cathedral Square to Victoria Square in Christchurch, to express their support for a culture of life with love for mothers and their precious unborn.

Marchers were there to express opposition to the culture of death that threatens the lives of our unborn children and the welfare of women, the second victim of the violence of abortion. We remember the more than 500,000 innocent and defenceless New Zealand unborn children who have been killed since 1978. This same culture now also threatens the vulnerable in our community with euthanasia.

The marchers gave witness to our community to the sanctity of life of every human being from conception to natural death. They also gave a strong message to Parliament and government that we reject the Abortion Legislation Act 2020 that rejects the humanity of the unborn child and its right to life until it is born.

We will not rest until it is repealed. The marchers also reject the End of Life Choice Act and encouraged the community to vote “No” at the referendum. Voters were also encouraged to vote only for candidates who are committed to protecting life.

May our Parliament be attentive to the message we respectfully present, that we are absolutely opposed to the culture of death that our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has inflicted on our country by removing abortion from the Crimes Act. Under the Abortion Legislation Act it is no longer a crime to kill an unborn child up to birth. In Jacinda Ardern’s own words killing an unborn child is now “a reproductive choice for women.” Ardern has also been a strong advocate for the End of Life Choice Act that would empower doctors to give a lethal injection to their patients or assist in their suicide.

The march began at the Cathedral Square and the marchers, in compliance with the level two restrictions walked in groups of 100 in warm sunny conditions through the streets of central Christchurch to Victoria Square where they were addressed by Pro-Life and Pro-family advocates who spoke passionately about the need to continue to speak out against the government’s war on women and unborn children.

Those who marched, want New Zealand to be a nation where the beauty and dignity of every human life is valued and protected from conception.

