Search Warrant Executed, Waverley

Police executed a search warrant at an address in Waverley yesterday morning with the assistance of Armed Offenders Squad staff.

As a result of the warrant two firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, cash and a large number of cannabis plants were located.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawfully possess firearm, unlawfully possess ammunition, possess methamphetamine, possess for supply - cannabis and cultivate cannabis.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday 25 August.

