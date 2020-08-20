Search Warrant Executed, Waverley
Thursday, 20 August 2020, 4:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police executed a search warrant at an address in
Waverley yesterday morning with the assistance of Armed
Offenders Squad staff.
As a result of the warrant two
firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, cash and a large
number of cannabis plants were located.
A 36-year-old
man was arrested and charged with unlawfully possess
firearm, unlawfully possess ammunition, possess
methamphetamine, possess for supply - cannabis and cultivate
cannabis.
He has been remanded in custody to reappear
in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday 25
August.
