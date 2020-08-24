Manawatū And Palmerston North Outperforms New Zealand
“It
shows how the regions are driving the economy in terms of
primary-related exports. Due to Manawatū’s diversified
economy we can add education, public administration,
research, logistics and manufacturing as
well. “While the Manawatū and Palmerston North
economies have taken a hit, our economic diversity means
that we are in a good position to weather the storm. It also
shows the soundness of the economic development strategy
that the region is following,” she says. A useful
measure is non-residential consents, which points to both
infrastructure and commercial activity. While the rest of
the country contracted -8.8%, in Manawatū, non-residential
consents were up 57.2% and a record 84.4% in Palmerston
North. Housing consents in Manawatū are 2.5 times
greater than the rest of New Zealand and an impressive 4.5
times in Palmerston North. Ms Stewart says
construction activity is not a flash in the
pan. “Construction sector jobs have expanded
86% in Palmerston North and Manawatū since 2000, creating
thousands of jobs. With a multi-billion-dollar bow wave of
infrastructure now starting, we have solid foundations
underpinning this.
“Another measure is jobseeker
claimants. The increase in job seeker benefits due to
Covid-19 restrictions on business is currently half the New
Zealand rate in Manawatū and impressively, 63% less in
Palmerston North.” “CEDA is not playing
down the massive business impact that COVID-19 has and will
continue to have upon businesses and people, especially once
the Wage Subsidy dries up. “What we're seeing is
that an Auckland or Wellington-centred view of the national
economy may not deliver what the rest of the country needs
to grow economically and socially out of COVID-19,” Ms
Stewart
said.
Infometrics
latest Quarterly Economic Monitor shows that regional
economies such as Manawatū and Palmerston North are
performing almost twice as well as the national
economy. “While the regions have
been hit by COVID-19, Manawatū, Palmerston North and the
wider Manawatū-Whanganui region have outperformed the
national economy,” says Linda Stewart, Chief Executive of
the Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA).
“It shows how the regions are driving the economy in terms of primary-related exports. Due to Manawatū’s diversified economy we can add education, public administration, research, logistics and manufacturing as well.
“While the Manawatū and Palmerston North economies have taken a hit, our economic diversity means that we are in a good position to weather the storm. It also shows the soundness of the economic development strategy that the region is following,” she says.
A useful measure is non-residential consents, which points to both infrastructure and commercial activity. While the rest of the country contracted -8.8%, in Manawatū, non-residential consents were up 57.2% and a record 84.4% in Palmerston North.
Housing consents in Manawatū are 2.5 times greater than the rest of New Zealand and an impressive 4.5 times in Palmerston North.
Ms Stewart says construction activity is not a flash in the pan.
“Construction sector jobs have expanded 86% in Palmerston North and Manawatū since 2000, creating thousands of jobs. With a multi-billion-dollar bow wave of infrastructure now starting, we have solid foundations underpinning this.
“Another measure is jobseeker claimants. The increase in job seeker benefits due to Covid-19 restrictions on business is currently half the New Zealand rate in Manawatū and impressively, 63% less in Palmerston North.”
“CEDA is not playing down the massive business impact that COVID-19 has and will continue to have upon businesses and people, especially once the Wage Subsidy dries up.
“What we're seeing is that an Auckland or Wellington-centred view of the national economy may not deliver what the rest of the country needs to grow economically and socially out of COVID-19,” Ms Stewart said.