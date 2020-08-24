Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Manawatū And Palmerston North Outperforms New Zealand

Monday, 24 August 2020, 12:50 pm
Press Release: The Central Economic Development Agency

 
Infometrics latest Quarterly Economic Monitor shows that regional economies such as Manawatū and Palmerston North are performing almost twice as well as the national economy.
“While the regions have been hit by COVID-19, Manawatū, Palmerston North and the wider Manawatū-Whanganui region have outperformed the national economy,” says Linda Stewart, Chief Executive of the Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA).

“It shows how the regions are driving the economy in terms of primary-related exports. Due to Manawatū’s diversified economy we can add education, public administration, research, logistics and manufacturing as well.

“While the Manawatū and Palmerston North economies have taken a hit, our economic diversity means that we are in a good position to weather the storm. It also shows the soundness of the economic development strategy that the region is following,” she says.

A useful measure is non-residential consents, which points to both infrastructure and commercial activity. While the rest of the country contracted -8.8%, in Manawatū, non-residential consents were up 57.2% and a record 84.4% in Palmerston North.

Housing consents in Manawatū are 2.5 times greater than the rest of New Zealand and an impressive 4.5 times in Palmerston North.

Ms Stewart says construction activity is not a flash in the pan. 

“Construction sector jobs have expanded 86% in Palmerston North and Manawatū since 2000, creating thousands of jobs. With a multi-billion-dollar bow wave of infrastructure now starting, we have solid foundations underpinning this.

“Another measure is jobseeker claimants. The increase in job seeker benefits due to Covid-19 restrictions on business is currently half the New Zealand rate in Manawatū and impressively, 63% less in Palmerston North.” 

“CEDA is not playing down the massive business impact that COVID-19 has and will continue to have upon businesses and people, especially once the Wage Subsidy dries up.

“What we're seeing is that an Auckland or Wellington-centred view of the national economy may not deliver what the rest of the country needs to grow economically and socially out of COVID-19,” Ms Stewart said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Central Economic Development Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


This Is Not a Democracy

 Alison McCulloch

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things. It’s certainly not by the people, it’s barely of the people and we’ve surely gathered more than enough social and economic data to show it’s not for the people.

But how could it be otherwise when it’s based on elections, given that elections are incompatible with democracy. No, that wasn’t a typo: elections are incompatible with democracy... Read More on The Dig>>




Max Rashbrooke - Democracy 2.0: What is on offer in GE 2020?

"Imagine a twenty-first century piece of software trying to run on a twentieth-century computer, and you have a fair picture of the New Zealand democratic system." More>>

Joseph Cederwall - What do we mean by Transitional Democracy?

What do the concepts 'transition' and 'democracy' mean?Find out here>>

ALSO:



 
 

Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses

Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Donald Trump Refers To 'big Surge' Of Covid-19 In New Zealand

US president Donald Trump has cited New Zealand as having a big surge in coronavirus cases, but New Zealand politicians say there is no comparison with the cases in the States. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay

Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 