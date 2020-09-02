Platform Farewells Long-Standing CEO Marion Blake

Marion Blake, CEO of Platform Trust, is embracing a new adventure and leaving the organisation at the end of 2020. Marion has led Platform from strength to strength over the last twenty years and leaves an outstanding legacy of service in the mental health and addiction sector.

Speaking on Marion’s departure, Platform Trust Chairperson Naomi Cowan said Platform is the strongest it’s ever been, and Marion has been core to that happening.

“Platform and Marion are so intertwined that whilst the Board is excited for Marion and wish her all the best, we also recognize this is a time of transition for Platform Trust, our members and the sector.” said Naomi.

The board says that Marion is leaving Platform in a very good position for the next person to lead.

“We are indebted to Marion for the legacy that she leaves. The board remain committed to the next phase of Platform.”

During Marion’s leadership the Board has seen the community mental health and addiction sector strengthen relationships with Government and District Health Boards. It has also been a time of improved collaboration and significant changes within the mental health and addiction sector.

Marion has been integral in campaigning for improving contracting processes, progressing a pay equity solution for the sector and supporting the development of local Navigate mental health and addiction networks across Aotearoa.

During Marion’s tenure Platform has developed publications that have shaped the development of services such as On Track and supported the sector to report to the national data collection. ‘On Track: Knowing where we are going’ is a report outlining a road map for the future of the Mental Health and Addictions NGO sector in New Zealand, released in 2015.

In recognition of her outstanding contribution to the sector, Marion received the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to people with mental health and addiction issues. The honour is given to people who in any field of endeavour, have rendered meritorious service to the Crown and nation or who have become distinguished by their eminence, talents, contributions or other merits.

Marion will stay with Platform until early 2021. The Board will work with her and the team to oversee a smooth transition.

The Board will open recruitment soon to identify a new CEO.

© Scoop Media

