Police Investigating Porirua Indecent Assaults

Police are asking the Porirua community to be vigilant after a number of recent incidents in the area surrounding the train station where women have been indecently assaulted.

Police have received several reports since February of women being indecently assaulted while walking around Awatea Street, the Mungavin Avenue underpass and the Kivell Street area.

The most recent assault was reported on 28 August and investigators believe all of these incidents are linked.

We acknowledge these incidents rightly cause concern in our community and local Police are focused on identifying the person responsible and holding them to account, Kapiti-Mana Area Commander Inspector Tracey Thompson says.

There are positive lines of enquiry being pursued.

"We are asking the public, particularly those on foot alone, to be alert and aware of your surroundings in the area.

"Most importantly if you have information about these incidents, or if you have been a victim of an incident of this nature, we urge you to call us."

Information can be provided to Detective Sergeant Nathan Smith of Kapiti-Mana Police through 105, quoting file number 200829/6042.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious or who has concerns for the immediate safety of themselves or others should call 111 straight away.

